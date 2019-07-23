Jack Cullen challenges John Harding Jr to 'walk the walk'

'Little Lever's Meat Cleaver' Jack Cullen will make the first defence of his English title

Jack Cullen has promised to put on a career-best performance against John Harding Jr when he defends his English middleweight title.

Cullen, 16-1, believes Harding, who has a record of seven wins and one draw, is stepping up in class too soon and has challenged the Brixton fighter to 'walk the walk' when they met on the JD NXTGEN card in Liverpool on August 2, live on Sky Sports.

The Bolton fighter has chosen to take on Harding after last month's Commonwealth title clash with Felix Cash was cancelled due to a hand injury suffered by the undefeated Wokingham fighter.

"I wouldn't turn down a shot like this if I was in his position, so good on him for taking the fight," said Cullen.

"I don't know too much about him but we've watched a few of his fights and I know he's got seven wins and one draw. I think this step-up is too soon for him. I feel like I'm too good for him.

"He's been out there talking a lot in interviews and making a bit of noise ahead of our fight, which is good. He's been saying that he's going to be doing this and doing that. I'm glad I've got an opponent that's confident in himself. He talks the talk but we'll see if he walks the walk.

Anthony Fowler will top the bill in Liverpool when he returns from his first defeat

"I'm excited and it's good to get on a Matchroom Boxing show that's going to be live on Sky Sports and DAZN. It can only be good for my profile and I'm looking to put on a career-best performance to really get my name out there. I'm looking to put on the best performance of my life.

"Once I beat Harding Jr, I want the Commonwealth title. If it would have come earlier this month, then it would have been perfect but obviously he got injured and the show had to be postponed, which was a shame. Hopefully, we can rearrange it for later in the year, maybe October or November."

Cullen vs Harding features on an undercard which sees Anthony Fowler top the JD NXTGEN bill against former world title challenger Brian Rose, while Lewis Ritson takes on former European champion Joe Hughes, and heavyweight contender Martin Bakole returns against Ytalo Perea.