JD NXTGEN: Anthony Fowler 'obsessed' with beating Brian Rose

Fowler (L) fights Rose on Friday night

Anthony Fowler insists that he has learned from the mistakes of his previous defeat ahead of facing Brian Rose.

Fowler was 11st 2lbs at Thursday's weigh-in, one pound heavier than Rose - they contest the WBO inter-continental middleweight title on Friday's JD NXTGEN show at 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action.

"Obviously that defeat [to Scott Fitzgerald] is still there but I haven't slept for 15 weeks," said Fowler.

"I've just been thinking I need to win this fight more than anything. It has been on my mind constantly. I need to win no matter what. I've been a bit obsessed with this fight and this fight is one more step closer to that rematch that I desperately want.

"In my last fight I learned a harsh lesson of going in all guns blazing and going for the knockout, not the win, so I learnt a lot that night and I'm just grateful to have a great fight straight away."

Former world title challenger Rose said: "He's looking to get his career back on track and I'm looking to revive mine. There's no doubt in mind that I will be reviving mine.

"I'm doing things now that I couldn't even do at 24 or 25 so for me, two or three years ago this could have been a good fight, but I believe that he's got me at the wrong time.

"It sounds mad because I'm 34 and I know Anthony thinks that he's got me at the right time because I'm a little bit older and people think I'm past it, but I honestly believe he's getting me at the wrong time.

"I'm in the shape of my life. Like I say, I'm doing things in sparring and in the gym that I've never done before.

"I think in the end experience is what will tell."

Robbie Davies Jr and opponent Michael Dufek both hit 10st 5lbs, Lewis Ritson was three pounds heavier than Marek Jedrzejewski at 9st 13lbs, and heavyweight Martin Bakole was six pounds heavier than Ytalo Perea at 18st 10lbs.

