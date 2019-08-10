Ruiz Jr vs Joshua: Peter Fury delivers verdict on Saudi Arabia location for heavyweight rematch

Anthony Joshua will rematch Andy Ruiz Jr on December 7

Anthony Joshua’s decision to stage the Andy Ruiz Jr rematch in Saudi Arabia has been questioned by trainer Peter Fury who recently returned from a heavyweight fight in the Middle East.

The British star has agreed to a spectacular second world title fight against Ruiz Jr in Diriyah on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as Joshua attempts to avenge his stoppage loss in New York in June.

Peter Fury travelled to the region last month, guiding his son Hughie to victory over Samuel Peter at the King Abdullah Sports City, and has raised concerns about Joshua's rematch location.

I would want it here, I'd remain here. Peter Fury on Joshua-Ruiz rematch location

Asked why Joshua would head to Saudi Arabia, Fury told Sky Sports: "What's to prove? We've gone abroad, because we're not bothered about going abroad, and we've had to do it anyway.

"If I would have had a choice, and every time I've come out, I've had 100,000 fans here, I'm going nowhere. Why go, when it's all here?

"I would want it here, I'd remain here. I'd say 'That's it, call me whatever you want, I'll stay here."

Hughie Fury faces Alexander Povektin in London later this month

The fight against Peter was held on the undercard of Amir Khan's stoppage win over Billy Dib, and Peter Fury revealed how his son needed time to adjust to the extreme weather conditions.

Hughie is currently preparing for a crucial clash with Alexander Povetkin on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Luke Campbell bill at The O2 on August 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"You've got to go out there quite a bit beforehand, get used to the climate," said Fury.

"Don't start training outside, because there will be nothing left of you. Just go outside and have a walk in the evening when it cools down.

Joshua will attempt to reclaim the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO heavyweight titles

"Don't stay in the hotel 24/7. Don't go out of the hotel and go straight to the gym in the car.

"You need to feel the air and get used to it over a period of days."