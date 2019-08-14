Lewis Ritson vs Robbie Davies Jr in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports, October 19

1:27 Lewis Ritson called out Robbie Davies Jr in Liverpool Lewis Ritson called out Robbie Davies Jr in Liverpool

Lewis Ritson will welcome Robbie Davies Jr to his home city of Newcastle for an all British grudge match on October 19, live on Sky Sports.

The super-lightweight rivals each won fights in Liverpool, Davies Jr's home city, earlier this month before challenging each other.

Davies Jr stopped Michael Dufek in the third round on that night then screamed: "Ritson, where are you?"

Ritson beat Marek Jedrzejewski before addressing Davies Jr: "He's been running his mouth on social media. I'm not about that. If he wants it next, he can get it. It's a 50-50 fight, but I'll smash him."

Davies Jr lifted the lid on a backstage meeting with Ritson on the same night, saying: "He walked past us and obviously I'd just been listening in the back, what he'd said

"I obviously had my own fight to think of, so I just stared at him. He was mumbling something.

"But we've been staying in the same hotel, and the god's honest truth, my hand on my heart, every time I've looked at him, he's looked away.

"He will build the hype for the TV, but when it was just me and him, it was me who had front and not him."

Davies Jr won the British and European super-lightweight titles earlier this year. Ritson has won and defended the WBA inter-continental belt.

