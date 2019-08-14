Hughie Fury can target world No 1 spot as there is no standout heavyweight star, says Peter Fury

Peter Fury is preparing Hughie Fury to face Alexander Povetkin on August 31

Hughie Fury can still stake his claim as the world's best heavyweight as there is "nobody at No 1", says his father and trainer Peter Fury.

The 24-year-old will propel himself back into title contention if he defeats Alexander Povetkin on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Luke Campbell bill at The O2 on August 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Andy Ruiz Jr currently holds three world heavyweight titles after his shock win over Anthony Joshua, while Deontay Wilder remains the long-reigning WBC champion, but Peter Fury thinks more career defining fights are needed to clear up any debate about the division's top fighter.

Who am I to judge? But nobody is better than anyone until you get in the ring and you've won. Peter Fury

"The No 1 heavyweight at the moment is when the heavyweights beat everybody else," Fury told Sky Sports. "Until that happens, there is nobody at No 1.

"It's a fallacy. It's what the people think, and that may be correct, who am I to judge, but nobody is better than anyone until you get in the ring and you've won."

His son Hughie was denied the WBO title in a hotly disputed points defeat to Joseph Parker in 2017, while he was hampered by an unfortunate cut during another decision loss to Kubrat Pulev in an IBF final eliminator last October.

But Peter remains hopeful the former British champion can still prove himself at the highest level, starting with a crucial clash against Povetkin.

"Yes, he can do it, but like I said, anything can happen," said Hughie Fury. "Look he could go in there, he could slip on his ankle, he could break an ankle.

"Povetkin could headbutt him, split him wide open. There's a lot of things outside of boxing that can happen, so all being well, if he sticks to his game-plans, get his act together properly, which he's dedicated enough.

"Let's put it this way, he's got every bit of a chance as anyone in the top five in the world of making it."

Hughie admits Ruiz Jr's upset victory has swiftly changed the heavyweight landscape, with Mexico's unified champion set to face Joshua in a rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"It's all wide open," he told Sky Sports. "Obviously Ruiz has got the belts, but it all depends. At the minute, it all relies on Ruiz, doesn't it, he's the one with all the belts.

Anthony Joshua has agreed a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr

"That's what I want to do, I want to be the No 1 heavyweight, and that's what my aim is.

"I'm very determined that Povetkin is going to be wiped out."

