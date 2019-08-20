Filip Hrgovic, Tony Yoka, Daniel Dubois, Joe Joyce... a new era of heavyweights?

0:43 Hrgovic needed less than 60 seconds to knockout Greg Corbin Hrgovic needed less than 60 seconds to knockout Greg Corbin

Filip Hrgovic and a new, hungry breed of heavyweights intend to overthrow Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s generation.

Hrgovic and his peers, the likes of Daniel Dubois and Tony Yoka, have duked it out at amateur level and are building threatening KO streaks as professionals.

Croatia's 8-0 Hrgovic fights Mario Heredia on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports Action, from 2am.

The new era of heavyweights? Age Record Nation Height/Reach Weight Filip Hrgovic 27 8-0 Croatia 6’6’’ 17st 4lbs Tony Yoka 27 6-0 France 6’7’’/82’’ 17st 1lbs Joe Joyce 33 10-0 Britain 6’6’’/80’’ 18st 4lbs Daniel Dubois 21 12-0 Britain 6’5’’/78’’ 17st 1lbs Nathan Gorman 23 16-1 Britain 6’5’’/73’’ 18st 4lbs Otto Wallin 28 20-0 Sweden 6’6’’/78’’ 16st 3lbs Junior Fa 29 18-0 New Zealand 6’5’’/81’’ 18st 2lbs Jermaine Franklin 25 19-0 USA 6’2’’/77’’ 17st 2lbs Efe Ajagba 25 11-0 Nigeria 6’6’’/85’’ 17st 4lbs Evgeny Romanov 34 13-0 Russia 6’0’’ 16st 3lbs Frank Sanchez Faure 27 12-0 Cuba 6’4’’/78’’ 15st 8lbs

This up-and-coming generation built rivalries at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, when France's Tony Yoka won gold four years after Joshua.

Yoka defeated Hrgovic in the semi-final then Britain's Joe Joyce in the final. But both Hrgovic and Joyce own previous amateur victories over Yoka so there is a score to settle in the pro game.

Yoka, who beat Dave Allen a year ago, has since been suspended for missing drug tests.

France's Tony Yoka (red) fights Croatia's Filip Hrgovic (blue)

Hrgovic, meanwhile, has signed a co-promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom and won on his US debut. He once cut David Haye in sparring causing the cancellation of a fight with Tyson Fury but now plans on making an even bigger impact.

Joyce, several years older than his up-and-coming peers, was recently taken the distance for the first time by Bryant Jennings but remained undefeated. His advancing years mean time might not be his friend, but Joyce is hardened in a way that not many heavyweights are.

Daniel Dubois is notably younger, 21, than the rest of these prospects but has a record that matches up to any of them. He defeated fellow Brit Nathan Gorman in vicious style in his most recent fight - a risky match-up for both men to gamble on, but now a result that elevates Dubois to the status of tried-and-tested.

Daniel Dubois is an outstanding British prospect

Sweden's Otto Wallin will receive a huge opportunity when he fights Tyson Fury next month. It is a monumental step up for Wallin whose best victory so far is against compatriot Adrian Granat, back in their home country.

Junior Fa turned pro two-and-a-half years ago and has "the size and skills to make an impact" according to promoter Lou DiBella. Fa had an amateur rivalry with fellow New Zealander Joseph Parker - they fought four times, winning twice each.

Michigan's Jermaine Franklin "has the skills and heart of a champion and at some point would love to make a meaningful UK debut," his promoter Dmitriy Salita said. Rated as one of America's must-watch prospects, Franklin eked out a split decision win in his most recent fight against Jerry Forrest.

Efe Ajagba is Nigerian-born and fights in America

Efe Ajagba is best-known as the other boxer in the fight when Curtis Harper walked out of the ring immediately after the first bell in protest. Nigeria's Ajagba was taken the distance for the first time in his most recent fight by fellow prospect Ali Eren Demirezen, but won a unanimous decision.

Russia's Evgeny Romanov knocked out Deontay Wilder in the amateurs but, as a pro, is only 13-0 by the age of 34.

Frank Sanchez Faure has racked up 12 wins in 23 months as a pro, impressive going. He was an amateur national champion in Cuba, no mean feat in a nation feted for its boxers. Sanchez Faure told Sky Sports about Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte: "I can compete with them right now."

