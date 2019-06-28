Frank Sanchez Faure warns heavyweight rivals to be wary of another Cuban dangerman

Frank Sanchez Faure is a rising heavyweight contender (Pic courtesy of Frank Sanchez Faure's official Instagram)

Frank Sanchez Faure is ready to take the heavyweight division by storm and has warned his rivals to be wary of another Cuban dangerman.

The Miami-based 26-year-old fought 10 times in 2018, his first year as a professional, and aims to extend his unbeaten record to 12 victories when he returns to the ring on July 13.

A product of his country's renowned amateur system, Sanchez was a Cuban national champion with an impressive 214-6, including wins over Erislandy Savon, who suffered a narrow defeat to Anthony Joshua at the 2012 London Olympics.

He’s going to move very, very quickly. He conceivably could fight for a world title in 12 months. Co-manager Michael Borao

Sanchez Faure is following in the footsteps of Luis 'King Kong' Ortiz and has been trading punches with his big-hitting fellow countryman...

What are your memories of the amateur fights with Erislandy Savon?

He was the favourite and he was a great champion in Cuba. I beat him twice and I also beat him in the national qualifiers in my country for the Olympics, but I didn't get the Olympic spot due to politics.

Erislandy Savon endured a slender decision loss to Anthony Joshua

He was very slow when he got tired. I had to maintain my distance when I attacked, then I would also counter punch. Most important was the aggressiveness that I had to maintain to win.

Can you achieve more than fellow Cubans such as Luis Ortiz and Odlanier Solis in the pro ranks?

I don't want to make comparisons to other fighters. Ortiz is a Cuban brother to me. I train with Ortiz and we're sparring today.

Luis Ortiz is set to receive rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder

What is your opinion on British rivals such as Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury?

They are very good fighters, but I can compete with them right now.

Are you willing to fight in Britain in the future?

One hundred per cent yes, I would fight in Britain, or anywhere.

Would you have sparred Joshua during his last training camp in Miami?

No, I would rather fight with him than spar with him.

Were you surprised by Joshua's defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr this month?

Yes, a tremendous surprise. If I would have fought Joshua that night they would have been surprised by me, because I would have done the same thing.

I’m convinced that Frank is going to be a world heavyweight champion. His pedigree is too good, his experience is too good, and his mindset is too good. Trainer Eric “El Tigre” Castanos

Will you become a world heavyweight champion in the future?

One hundred per cent yes. I have all the pedigree in the world to become a world champion.