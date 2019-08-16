Oleksandr Usyk had talks to fight Andrey Fedosov but hunt for a heavyweight opponent goes on

Usyk aims to be heavyweight champion

Andrey Fedosov’s promoter has revealed they were on a shortlist to face Oleksandr Usyk but now hope to fight him at a later date.

Usyk's heavyweight debut will be in Chicago on October 12 but his search for an opponent is ongoing after Fedosov chose to let the opportunity pass.

Matt Rowland of Banner Promotions, Fedosov's promoters, told Sky Sports: "I presented the offer [from Usyk] to his two managers and they both seemed to like the fight.

"But when Andrey came to the United States on Tuesday, August 13, they decided instead to take a tune-up fight in October. After his tune-up fight in October, we will then reexplore fighting Usyk or any of the top heavyweights.

"Andrey is coming off a fractured wrist that is now healed.



"I liked this fight for Andrey because Usyk is coming off a layoff [just like Andrey] and this being Usyk's first time at heavyweight, who knows how he will be?

"Andrey Fedosov can fight and punch. Hopefully, we get a chance again to make this fight for Andrey after the October 12 bout."

Usyk was undisputed cruiserweight champion

Russia's Fedosov has a 31-3 record and most recently beat Joey Dawejko.

Usyk withdrew from his initial heavyweight debut against Carlos Takam due to a bicep injury.

He is the mandatory challenger to the WBO title that will be contested in the Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua rematch so expects to face the winner next year.

Usyk is 16-0 as a professional - he has won an Olympic gold medal, the World Boxing Super Series, every major title at cruiserweight and knocked out Tony Bellew last year.