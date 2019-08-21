Ruiz Jr vs Joshua: Anthony Joshua reaffirms faith in trainer Rob McCracken – but will add to coaching staff

Anthony Joshua has hit out at "shallow-minded, small-minded" calls for him to replace his trainer Rob McCracken.

Joshua plans to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles that were lost to Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with McCracken still by his side.

Asked on AJ: The Untold Truth about calls for him to find a new trainer, Joshua said: "Whoever said that is a clown. Part ways with McCracken? No way. These people don't understand loyalty.

McCracken oversaw Joshua becoming world champion

"These people aren't cut from the same cloth, if that's what they are suggesting.

"Whoever has that mindset should not bother talking to me, if they have that mindset.

"How could they say that? I've worked with two people in boxing - Sean Murphy, my trainer [at Finchley amateur gym]. Then a year-and-a-half later I was up to Sheffield training with Rob McCracken.

"They have built me, aside from boxing, as the man I am today. A father, a family man, a businessman who understands the responsibility of being a young African-British kid. They built that in me.

"You can't take that away. You can take the belts away - they will be gone when I retire. The man that they built? You can't take that away.

"The man that will help to inspire my kids and other kids? You can't take that away.

Joshua will rematch Ruiz Jr on December 7

"I should never get rid of those types of people. Because I lost the belts I should get rid of the people that built me? No way.

"It's shallow-minded, small-minded.

"Mike Tyson could have lost to anyone but you can't get rid of [his trainer] Cus D'Amato. People do not truly understand what these people mean to your life."

However, Joshua confirmed he will look to make additions to the training team that is led by McCracken.

"I want to make positive reinforcements and bring in new troops on the battlefield to combat this war," he said.