Lomachenko vs Campbell: Hughie Fury has undergone 'brutal' training camp for Alexander Povetkin fight

Hughie Fury has been pushed to the limit ahead of Alexander Povetkin fight

Peter Fury reveals the "brutal" training regime that is strengthening his son Hughie's body and mind for a punishing battle with Alexander Povetkin.

Weeks of gruelling preparation have been completed by Hughie Fury ahead of his heavyweight showdown with Povetkin on the Lomachenko-Campbell bill on August 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Alexander Povetkin stands in the way of Fury's title ambitions

His father Peter has overseen the stringent camp and offers insight into the torturous methods he has employed to prepare Hughie for a must-win fight.

Have you done anything differently with Hughie's training?

It's going to be intense and he's got to be prepared to let his hands go, and maybe five, six, seven shots got at a time. Peter Fury

In this one, he's working on a lot more punch output. Interval training for speed, to get the heart rate as high as he possibly can, and drop it down quick.

It's going to be intense and he's got to be prepared to let his hands go, and maybe five, six, seven shots got at a time.

How important is strength and conditioning for this camp?

He's with [strength and conditioner] Kerry Kayes three times a week, so we alternate the days. Since we've had Kerry on board, he's been absolutely brilliant. What he's done with his physique, his body fat and everything else. Does all his dietary requirements.

Is Hughie's diet monitored after his past health issues?

He's totally recovered from that, he's got no issues at all now. His diet is very simple, very clean food. Lots of vegetables, no additives. Eat healthy, plenty of it.

Are you preparing for a punishing fight with Alexander Povetkin?

He'll spar between anything from 12-20 rounds. I want him to be comfortable in there. This is his living, it's his eat, sleep, drink. He's got to be at home in there as much as he is out of the ring.

He can take rounds off. He can do what he wants, he can slip and slide, and not do much. He's got to get super comfortable in there. Whatever the outcome, he can do those rounds.

There's four or five guys here this morning. One will do one round, jump out, they are fresh opponents all the time. He's in there for the full 15-20.

What else is Hughie doing on a regular gym day?

From the morning time, he'll do 45 minutes on the stationary bike at high-level intensity again, and that is brutal. He'll come in the afternoon and it consists of six rounds on the pads, he'll jump that bar, he'll do a circuit, and he'll do the body bag. A lot of punch output.

Are you making any changes to his technique?

He's got all the technical stuff, he's done it over the years. The only thing he's learning now - is to come on the front foot more, put more aggression into it, let his shots go more.

Fury endured a hotly disputed points defeat to Joseph Parker in 2017

With the (Joseph) Parker fight, when he was moving and landing his shots, he was still moving when he was throwing them. You have to move, set your feet, and then throw them. Put meat behind your shots. For 22, it was a fantastic performance, but now we move on, he's a lot more mature and let's see what this fight brings.

What kind of performance is he prepared for?

I'm looking forward to him now taking that next step. He can go 12 rounds, we've seen that many times, he does the distance very well, but I want to see more aggression out of him, I want to see him more on the front foot, more crowd pleasing. To do that, he's got to put his hands up, take a few and give a few. That's the way it is.

How would you describe your training in one word?

Brutal.

Watch Hughie Fury against Alexander Povetkin on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Luke Campbell bill at The O2 on August 31