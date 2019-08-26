Lomachenko vs Campbell: Orlando Salido is the only man to get the better of Vasiliy Lomachenko – this is how he did it

Is this the blueprint to beat Vasiliy Lomachenko?

Vasiliy Lomachenko might be a genius but he is not unbeatable - he lost his second pro fight. Orlando Salido shares the secret of how to do it...

What happened in the fight?

Such was Lomachenko's success as an amateur, winning gold medals at back-to-back Olympics, he wanted to challenge for a world title in his pro debut but was forced to wait until his second fight. It would have been an all-time record, but he fell short.

Mexico's Salido, the WBO featherweight champion, had lost 12 fights before facing Lomachenko including against Juan Manuel Marquez, Yuriorkis Gamboa and Mikey Garcia.

Twenty-four hours before fighting Lomachenko in 2014 he missed weight and was stripped of his title but then produced an ugly, gruelling performance which was enough to pinch a split decision win.

Lomachenko previously had a 396-1 record as an amateur - he lost as a 19-year-old to Albert Selimov but avenged that result twice. Salido, therefore, is the only man to conclusively get the better of Lomachenko.

Lomachenko is now a three-weight world champion

Orlando Salido twice reigned as featherweight world champion

What does Salido remember about beating Lomachenko?

Salido told Sky Sports: "My memories of beating Lomachenko are mixed with sad and happy.

"It was my last fight at 126 pounds - I was the WBO champion. I had been at 126 pounds for about 16 years and never had problems with the weight. But in this fight I did everything possible to make the weight but, when I got to 128 pounds, I tried everything and my body just wouldn't lose any more weight.

"I remember the fight as a good fight but I was just a more experienced, rugged fighter and I used a tremendous body and head attack. The difference? Welcome to professional boxing, not amateur."

What is the secret to beating Lomachenko?

Salido said: "I can only speak about his weakness when we fought - he was not ready for my professional style.

"I think he underestimated me and he was not ready for real Mexican style and a professional fight, not amateur. I was very physical with him and taught him a lesson."

Did missing weight give Salido a size advantage?

Salido said: "I felt stronger, not bigger.

"It was my skills and experience that really beat Lomachenko, not my size. People do not give me credit for my boxing ability."

Lomachenko complained that he was repeatedly hit with low blows that the referee didn't punish

Now I know that professional boxing is not amateur boxing. If your opponent fights dirty, you have to fight dirty too. Vasiliy Lomachenko to Sky Sports

Please! He never complained during the fight, only after he lost. Sour grapes and excuses! Orlando Salido to Sky Sports

Lomachenko is regarded as one of the world's best boxers…

Salido said: "I think he is a good boxer but not pound for pound the best."

How can Luke Campbell learn from Lomachenko's only pro defeat?

Salido said: "To beat Lomachenko you really need to press him, take the fight to him and pound the body.

"You are not going to out-box him.

"It's all about roughing him up and making him feel uncomfortable in the ring.

"Luke, you must fight your fight and not Lomachenko's fight. Get in on the chest and pound away to the body!"

