Lomachenko vs Campbell: Vasiliy Lomachenko 'isn’t unbeatable' and Luke Campbell plans to 'dent him with power'

Luke Campbell will use his "size advantage" and "power advantage" to inflict more damage than Vasiliy Lomachenko has felt before, his trainer Shane McGuigan believes.

Pound-for-pound great Lomachenko meets Campbell with the WBA, WBC and WBO lightweight titles at stake on August 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Lomachenko's only pro defeat was via split decision against Orlando Salido but he has since become the fastest-ever three-weight world champion in history - he will concede a natural weight advantage to Campbell.

How do you negate his speed, ability and technical prowess? We have the size advantage, the power advantage. Shane McGuigan

"[Campbell] is not going to do what Salido did - march him down and use his weight and size because Luke doesn't have that weight and size," his trainer McGuigan said.

"Luke is not a come-forward pressure fighter.

"We have to take it out of the judges' hands. When we win rounds we have to win them with a big margin.

"We have to dent him with power, and Luke definitely has the power to dent him.

"Jorge Linares put [Lomachenko] on his backside. Although it was a flash knock-down, he still stunned him.

"[Lomachenko] has been hurt once or twice. Salido hurt him throughout the fight and a few people caused him [problems].

"This guy isn't unbeatable and if there's one person, boxing-wise, with the ability to match him it is Luke Campbell the Olympic gold medallist.

"We've got as many assets as anyone [Lomachenko] has faced.

"How do you negate his speed, ability and technical prowess? We have the size advantage, the power advantage. No, we're not as quick or agile but we can take that away with range and timing.

"I am fully confident we have the ability to beat him and even knock him out."

Campbell admits he can't fully prepare for Lomachenko's unique style but is adamant that he can hurt the Ukranian.

"You can't [prepare for his style] but we have quality in-house sparring with Josh Taylor, a world champion and a quality operator in the weight above," Campbell said.

"If I hit him clean, I believe I can certainly hurt him and get him out."

