Anthony Joshua can follow a winning formula in rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr, says Peter Fury

Anthony Joshua will be plotting rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr

Anthony Joshua can follow a simple winning formula as he attempts to gain revenge over Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch, says trainer Peter Fury.

The British heavyweight star has agreed a second fight with Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as Joshua seeks to regain his world titles after a shock stoppage loss in June.

Tactics will be devised by Joshua's team in the coming weeks and Peter Fury has provided his own analysis of how to win a career-defining clash against the Mexican champion.

Peter Fury is preparing Hughie Fury to fight Alexander Povetkin on Lomachenko-Campbell bill

What did you think of AJ's last two fights with Povetkin and Ruiz Jr?

I don't make a lot of it. Anthony Joshua was bending over, making himself 5'8", so what do I make of that? Box tall. You have seen what he done against Andy Ruiz. Boxed short and got knocked out. Use your attributes.

Were you shocked by Joshua's defeat?

Look, no surprises, I'm not saying that because Joshua has got flaws, he has, and he can work on them, but Andy Ruiz Jr has always been a world level fighter. He was a good amateur, forget his body structure, it's not a body building competition.

1:13 Watch highlights as Joshua is stunned by Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden Watch highlights as Joshua is stunned by Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden

This is the fight game, Andy Ruiz Jr is a real threat. Look, I had him actually beating [Joseph] Parker in New Zealand. Hughie was to face Andy Ruiz Jr before, they put them together, that fight was made, but Andy Ruiz Jr didn't back out of it, he got the world title, so he took that, understandable.

I had him beating Parker, then obviously after Ruiz, [Parker] made one defence and Hughie got Parker. Basically he is not a mug, Andy Ruiz Jr, and I think AJ realises that, and he knew he was in for a tough night, anyway.

Did AJ overlook Ruiz Jr?

I don't think he underestimated him, I think he overestimated him, because going to America, he knew that this guy who everybody thought ate burgers and he was going to blow him away. He knew in the back of his mind, he was not going to blow him away and I think that played a role in his psyche going into that fight.

0:59 Joshua says he doubted himself after losing his world titles to Ruiz Jr Joshua says he doubted himself after losing his world titles to Ruiz Jr

No matter what AJ says after the event, you can see what he was like going into the ring, he was like a rabbit in the headlights. He did not want to be there. He was out of his comfort zone, he knew he was in a serious fight and he just threw the dice on the roulette wheel, and went for it, and it nearly paid off for him.

Should Joshua have taken an immediate rematch?

Yeah, I think it's a wise decision. He's got to step up to the plate and get back in there. I think he can do it Peter Fury

What should AJ do differently?

Look, use your height, use your boxing. Stop going around in a circle like that, when all your body is totally still. Get some lateral movement from the hips, because it's not just about going around in a circle.

Go that way, go that way, go that way and get on your jab. Be loose. That's all he needs to do, and [Ruiz Jr] will tire out, because look, he'll start throwing caution to the wind.

He's still going to be there, but I think with the power of AJ, if he starts catching him with long shots on the way in, ties him up, uses his weight, he'll win the fight.

Can you predict the ending?

He could get a late stoppage or easily on points, because Andy Ruiz Jr has got the fastest hands in the world, but he's got the slowest feet in the world. He's only got to keep turning him and keep him on that long jab, keep tying him up, and he'll win it, landslide it. Same way as he fought Parker. If he does that, repeats that, he's winning it.

0:31 Britain's heavyweight star sealed a disciplined points win over Joseph Parker Britain's heavyweight star sealed a disciplined points win over Joseph Parker

But I think he'll want to win in style, so I think mid-to-late on, be safe with it, and he'll get the job done. But saying that, it can easily go wrong again.

