Lomachenko vs Campbell: Analysis from David Haye, Tony Bellew, Carl Froch and Paulie Malignaggi

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell's world lightweight title fight assessed by our panel on The Gloves Are Off.

Describe Lomachenko's perfection…

Tony Bellew said: He's the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. There are things that he does that I cannot explain.

He's the closest thing in offence and defence that I've seen since a prime Roy Jones Jr, who I think was the greatest fighter to grace the sport. Tony Bellew

Carl Froch said: Roy Jones Jr could win a fight with just one punch, his jab, and movement. Lomachenko can do the same.

How might Campbell trouble Lomachenko?

Froch said: Campbell has got size and reach, and natural strength, and he has to use it. Look for the counter-punch and be busy.

Campbell has the frame, he has the speed, and he has the pedigree. It doesn't mean he's going to win. But he has a foundation to make Lomachenko think. Paulie Malignaggi

Paulie Malignaggi said: Campbell can mentally trouble Lomachenko.

Can Campbell beat Lomachenko?

David Haye said: If there is a style to beat Lomachenko, it will not be an orthodox fighter because he is so unorthodox. He finds a way to be very awkward. Campbell is southpaw, tall with long arms, with respectable power. If he doesn't try to knock Lomachenko out, he can win rounds.

My advice would be: try to counter-punch the counter-puncher. David Haye

Malignaggi said: You can't beat Lomachenko in a boring fight because he makes you feel the heat. You have to beat him in a shoot-out.

It's a really tough fight for Campbell. We've seen him get hit, we've seen him in trouble. Carl Froch

