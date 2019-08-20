Ted Cheeseman vs Scott Fitzgerald joins Lewis Ritson vs Robbie Davies Jr in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports

Scott Fitzgerald challenges Ted Cheeseman for the British super-welterweight title on the Lewis Ritson-Robbie Davies Jr bill in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports.

Fitzgerald is coming off a career-best win as he dealt Anthony Fowler his first defeat at Liverpool's Echo Arena in March, and now plans to assert his domestic dominance by claiming the Lonsdale belt at Utilita Arena on October 19.

British champion Cheeseman fell short against Sergio Garcia in a bid for the European title in February, and then had to settle for a draw with Kieron Conway in June.

Fitzgerald said: "I'm feeling good, training is going well and I'm just where I need to be. I'm working hard to make sure that the best version of me turns up and I win that British title on October 19.

I thought Cheeseman beat Conway, but after that performance I'm confident I can beat him. Scott Fitzgerald

"I've never boxed in Newcastle before so it's all good for me.

"I thought Cheeseman beat Conway, but after that performance, I'm confident I can beat him. I'm just working my hardest so I'm prepared for the best version of Ted Cheeseman to turn up.

"I'm expecting it to be a good fight and an exciting contest to watch. I'll have a plan in place ready to get the win."

But Cheeseman is determined to put a difficult spell in his career firmly behind him, starting with an emphatic victory over the unbeaten Fitzgerald.

"I'm really excited for this fight," said Cheeseman. "I had a bad start to the year but I overcame all of my demons. I thought I performed well against Conway in June but I didn't get the win, but I'm still the champion and it's my belt to lose.

"I'm in a much better position both mentally and physically now. It's not about how you start the year, it's about how you end it. When I win this fight, I'll be back at the top of the domestic super-welterweight scene.

"Everyone is going to be intrigued by this fight. I'll be the underdog in this one coming off a loss and a draw. It's going to be an explosive fight. A win over Scott will shut everyone up and put me back at the top of the pile."

1:27 Lewis Ritson called out Robbie Davies Jr after his win in Liverpool. Lewis Ritson called out Robbie Davies Jr after his win in Liverpool.

In the main event, local favourite Ritson will settle his ongoing feud with Davies Jr after the bitter rivals both won fights on the same Liverpool bill this month and then traded heated words.