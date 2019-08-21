Kovalev vs Yarde: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez the goal for Sergey Kovalev if he defeats Anthony Yarde

Sergey Kovalev defends his world title against Anthony Yarde

Sergey Kovalev believes this weekend’s fight with Anthony Yarde is his “opportunity” to entice Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez into the ring.

Canelo's search for an opponent has resulted in him being stripped of the IBF middleweight title, and skip his usual Mexican Independence Day fight date.

Kovalev confirmed that he held talks to face Canelo but that now hinges on defending his WBO light-heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Yarde.

Canelo has so far been unable to confirm his next opponent

Asked about Canelo, Kovalev said: "It is too early to talk about that. Let's talk after Saturday night.

"Yes, we had an offer. The offer was a substantial one.

"My primary task is to defend the title. If the fight is still interesting for Canelo, then okay.

"This fight gives us an opportunity to fight with Canelo later on."

Kovalev's promoter Kathy Duva, when previously asked if a win over Yarde would increase demand for a fight with Canelo, told Sky Sports: "Yes, definitely."

Canelo would seek a world championship in a fourth weight class by stepping up to challenge Kovalev.

Yarde is unbeaten in 18 fights

Kovalev first welcomes Yarde to his home town of Chelyabinsk in Russia and holds a huge advantage in experience.

He was beaten twice at his peak by Andre Ward, then again last year by Eleider Alvarez, but avenged the most recent loss to regain a world title belt.

Kovalev said about Yarde: "He calls himself a lion but, to me, he is a cub. He is still young. I will get rid of his baby fur so he runs away back home!

"He thinks that he will knock me out, but on Saturday everybody will see what will happen.

"The plans are to have all the belts and become the [undisputed] champion."

Londoner Yarde is 18-0 but is unfazed about his substantial increase in competition. He said: "This is a fight between experience and youth. Your experience plays a part, but how you perform on the night is what matters.

"I will get the knockout victory, because that's what I need to do to win the fight. I don't know in which round, I'm not psychic, but that's my plan. I will go in there with a goal.

"I am at that stage where I want to change my life. I am aggressive with my approach.

"Life is about challenges and you don't know if you can do something until you try!"

