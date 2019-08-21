Lomachenko vs Campbell: George Groves warns 'we haven't seen the best' of Luke Campbell yet

3:47 Groves tells Sky Sports News that Campbell can beat Lomachenko Groves tells Sky Sports News that Campbell can beat Lomachenko

George Groves is a gym-mate of Luke Campbell and oversaw the first face-off against Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Groves insists Campbell can spring a surprise when he faces the Ukrainian star in their world lightweight title fight on August 31 at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Book Lomachenko vs Campbell now!

Former world champion Groves said: "Lomachenko didn't say anything and was economical with his energy. I told Luke to be the same.

"We didn't say much to Lomachenko. Luke didn't want to hang around him because he's ready for a fight, he's not here to make friends.

"Luke isn't in awe or gooey-eyed about Lomachenko's celebrity boxing status.

George Groves insists nothing will faze Luke Campbell

🗣"Some training I enjoy, some training I hate." 😂



Loma Pound-4-Pound - Coming soon on Sky Sports 👑🥊🇺🇦



We spent time with @VasylLomachenko in his Kiev training camp as he prepares to take on @luke11campbell. pic.twitter.com/lNAWsp1ilg — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 21, 2019

"Luke has travelled the world. Me and Luke went to a tournament in Estonia, before the 2008 Olympics, when Lomachenko won gold. We've seen him and travelled around with him.

"Nothing will faze Luke - he is thick-skinned, experienced and has total self-belief.

"Go down to Shane McGuigan's gym and the same can be said of Josh Taylor, and myself when I was boxing. That is a true asset.

"Usually when a fight gets closer the opinions on who will win becomes more 50-50. But this feels like not enough people are giving Luke a chance. But people don't see the day-to-day."

22:01 Groves on Loma v Campbell, Carl Froch and a potential future in management! Groves on Loma v Campbell, Carl Froch and a potential future in management!

Groves knows the threat of Lomachenko but insists Campbell should not be written off when they face each other in London.

"If you're in awe of Lomachenko he will have his way with you," Groves said.

"With all due respect to [Lomachenko's last opponent] Anthony Crolla let's not get popularity confused with ability. Luke would have done the same thing to Crolla. Luke and Crolla are a different pedigree, a different ability.

"We haven't seen the best of Luke yet. He got on the floor in the first round against Jorge Linares and lost a split decision in the States - at the time, Linares was [one of the pound-for-pound best]. People see the L and just say: 'he got beat'.

"Don't write Campbell off. This is his coming of age fight."

Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell, Charlie Edwards' world title defence and Hughie Fury vs Alexander Povetkin at The O2 on August 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.