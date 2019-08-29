Lomachenko vs Campbell: Hughie Fury aims for career-best win but which other heavyweight will soon become a threat?

Can Peter Fury plot another famous heavyweight win when his son Hughie faces Alexander Povetkin?

Hughie Fury is still just 24 but which heavyweight from the emerging era has impressed our experts?

Fury has the chance to propel himself into world title contention if he beats Alexander Povetkin on the undercard to Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Fury is part of a new generation...

Johnny Nelson

Daniel Dubois is coming through slowly but surely. He is a blank canvas who could learn massively. Johnny Nelson

0:57 Hughie Fury says he is taking his heavyweight fight against Alexander Povetkin 'deadly serious' and believes he belongs at that level Hughie Fury says he is taking his heavyweight fight against Alexander Povetkin 'deadly serious' and believes he belongs at that level

Peter Fury

Martin Bakole is good, he's a tidy fighter. We've had him in our gym to spar. I know he lost to Michael Hunter but that was inexperience.

Bakole can be a danger-man but needs to transfer his skill into the ring . Peter Fury

He can fight, and I predict him to go on to do big things. He can be a danger man but needs to transfer his skill into the ring - that will come with experience.

Carl Froch

If Oleksandr Usyk can make the transition he will be a serious threat because of his skill-set. He can box well, hit well, fight well.

Usyk is unbelievably talented. Carl Froch

This is provided he can make the transition into the new weight division. That is totally unknown.

Cruiserweights have done it in the past - Usyk is bigger than David Haye, who became a champion at heavyweight.

0:22 Trainer Peter Fury says Hughie Fury must come out of his shell and be more outgoing in his heavyweight fight against Alexander Povetkin Trainer Peter Fury says Hughie Fury must come out of his shell and be more outgoing in his heavyweight fight against Alexander Povetkin

George Groves

If he continues to be a student of the sport, Daniel Dubois will go all the way and get a world title.

Dubois will win a world title one day. George Groves

As a heavyweight you can quickly run through the division but he will need more learning to gain experience before he is thrown into big fights.

Dave Coldwell

Despite his size, Oleksandr Usyk will make a big splash at heavyweight.

Usyk has got the ability to beat them all. David Coldwell

Yes, the size and range of some heavyweights could be Usyk's undoing but he has the boxing brain to negate that. The same thing you see with Vasiliy Lomachenko - they are not the biggest but their brains allow them to outmanoeuvre an opponent.

