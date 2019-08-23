Deontay Wilder expects a major UK fight 'especially when he unifies the division'

Deontay Wilder “definitely has plans” for a future match-up in the UK – giving hope that a mega-fight with Anthony Joshua could be resurrected.

Joshua has criticised Tyson Fury and Wilder's choice of next opponents, saying: "It shouldn't be about anything else apart from the best fighting the best."

Joshua aims to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Andy Ruiz Jr on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Wilder and Fury are plotting a WBC title rematch after they first face Luis Ortiz and Otto Wallin respectively.

"I definitely have plans to defend my title [in the UK], especially when I unify the division. It is getting very, very close." Deontay Wilder

"I have fought here in 2012, I fought Audley Harrison," Wilder said.

"I definitely have plans to defend my title here, especially when I unify the division. It is getting very, very close.

"The heavyweight division is so exciting. It is a big party.

"I look forward to dancing with the best of the best. One day there will be one champion, one face, one name - Deontay Wilder."

Joshua had previously told AJ: The Untold Truth: "[Wilder and Fury] are the cream of the crop and shouldn't be fighting those type of people.

"I give people the opportunity to fight in front of the biggest crowd, the biggest global audience, get the most publicity, earn the highest purse, and to become champion. They turn it down. Credit to Ruiz Jr."

Wilder overcame adversity to topple Luis Ortiz

Wilder has 40 knockout wins in 42 fights, including a stoppage of the previously unbeaten Ortiz last year.

"Everybody calls Ortiz old but they never give him an opportunity," said Wilder who plans to fight the Cuban again. "My thing is to get him out of the way.

"Ortiz is very skilful. He is 40 and nobody wants to lose against him.

"I have a bond with him - his daughter has a rare skin disease and my daughter has spina bifida. I know personally how much it takes to care for a child with a disability. Why not look at another fighter in this spot, and help him out?

"Most definitely it will be Fury after Ortiz. I will get rid of Ortiz then get rid of Fury."

