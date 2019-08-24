Lomachenko vs Campbell: Vasiliy Lomachenko says natural weight division too easy for him

Vasiliy Lomachenko has claimed “it was easy” to win fights in his natural weight class – so he stepped up to face “bigger” opponents like Luke Campbell.

Lomachenko became a two-weight world champion in the fewest amount of fights ever, then repeated that feat in a third division by taking Jorge Linares' lightweight title.

He faces Campbell next Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the WBA, WBO and WBC lightweight gold at stake, nine pounds and two divisions above featherweight where he started his pro career.

"Of course I can't fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Terence Crawford because these guys are bigger than me, much bigger," Lomachenko told Loma: Pound-4-Pound, available On Demand now.

Guys are bigger than me, they have a bigger reach, they are [taller]. It is harder Vasiliy Lomachenko

"When I fought in my natural weight classes it was easy for me. I didn't have a problem.

"When I stepped up to the next weight class, it isn't my natural weight.

"Guys are bigger than me, they have a bigger reach, they are [taller]. It is harder.

"I don't think about knockouts. I just get in the ring and do my boxing. If I can, I will take it."

Lomachenko won his first world title in his third professional fight, equalling an all-time record, after a stellar 396-1 amateur career which brought him gold medals in back-to-back Olympics.

A brilliant professional career has earned Lomachenko a status among the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world.

"I can't speak English easily so I can't open my personality in English," he said. "I can't be a superstar but I can be the best boxer in history - this is my goal."

Campbell, who also won gold at London 2012, is two inches taller than Lomachenko with a five-inch reach advantage as well as being naturally suited to lightweight.

Campbell has been urged to utilise his physical advantages by George Groves, his gym-mate.

Groves said about Lomachenko: "He will go down as one of the best to lace up gloves. But he has been beaten before, has been put over before, he is not invincible, he has had injuries.

"Luke hits hard, maybe even harder than Lomachenko. But Luke has to deal with his speed, agility and angles. For Campbell, this is a test of his mental ability and stamina."

Sky Sports' Carl Froch said: "Campbell has got size and reach, and natural strength, and he has to use it.

David Haye added: "Campbell is southpaw, tall with long arms, with respectable power. If he doesn't try to knock Lomachenko out, he can win rounds."

