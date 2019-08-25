Estrada vs Beamon: Juan Francisco Estrada retains titles on home soil
Estrada impresses in first defence to set-up potential unification clash with undefeated WBA champion Kal Yafai
By Peter Gilbert
25/08/19
Juan Francisco Estrada turned on the style to stop Dewayne Beamon in a successful first defence of his WBC and Ring Magazine super-flyweight titles.
Estrada extended his record to 40 wins after securing victory via a ninth-round TKO in front of his hometown fans in Hermosillo, Mexico.
The two-weight champion sent 'Mr Stop Running' scuttling backwards with a glancing left hook in a lively opener but the home hero was also caught wrong footed.
Both fighters let their hands go at the start of the second and an off-balance Beamon suffered two flash knockdowns before battling back to finish strongly.
Brilliant from @GalloEstradaOfi - unification v @iam_yafai next! 🇬🇧🇲🇽 @DAZN_USA @SkySportsBoxing— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 25, 2019
Beamon went head hunting in the third but 'El Gallo' replied with a variety of punches and wobbled the challenger with a left hook.
The American responded in the fourth with a series of clubbing blows while Estrada was on the ropes and also landed a straight right to the head.
Estrada nodded approval in the fifth after being caught by a left hook and Beamon was clearly enjoying himself in a busy sixth round which finished with the pair trading punches after the bell sounded.
Beamon stopped smiling in the next after being caught by a body shot and an uppercut, but the North Carolina fighter responded with a barrage of blows only to be caught again and finish the round on unsteady feet.
Estrada appeared to take a breather in the eighth before landing a series of right-hands blows to resume control and bring the crowd on their feet.
The former WBA and WBO flyweight champion rocked Beamon with a straight right at the start of the ninth and after briefly switching to southpaw, teed up another right before following up with a flurry of unanswered punches to force the referee's intervention.