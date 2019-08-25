Estrada vs Beamon: Juan Francisco Estrada retains titles on home soil

1:24 Juan Francisco Estrada stopped a brave Dewayne Beamon in nine rounds Juan Francisco Estrada stopped a brave Dewayne Beamon in nine rounds

Juan Francisco Estrada turned on the style to stop Dewayne Beamon in a successful first defence of his WBC and Ring Magazine super-flyweight titles.

Estrada extended his record to 40 wins after securing victory via a ninth-round TKO in front of his hometown fans in Hermosillo, Mexico.

The two-weight champion sent 'Mr Stop Running' scuttling backwards with a glancing left hook in a lively opener but the home hero was also caught wrong footed.

Both fighters let their hands go at the start of the second and an off-balance Beamon suffered two flash knockdowns before battling back to finish strongly.

Beamon went head hunting in the third but 'El Gallo' replied with a variety of punches and wobbled the challenger with a left hook.

The American responded in the fourth with a series of clubbing blows while Estrada was on the ropes and also landed a straight right to the head.

Estrada nodded approval in the fifth after being caught by a left hook and Beamon was clearly enjoying himself in a busy sixth round which finished with the pair trading punches after the bell sounded.

Beamon stopped smiling in the next after being caught by a body shot and an uppercut, but the North Carolina fighter responded with a barrage of blows only to be caught again and finish the round on unsteady feet.

Estrada appeared to take a breather in the eighth before landing a series of right-hands blows to resume control and bring the crowd on their feet.

The former WBA and WBO flyweight champion rocked Beamon with a straight right at the start of the ninth and after briefly switching to southpaw, teed up another right before following up with a flurry of unanswered punches to force the referee's intervention.