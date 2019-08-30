Lomachenko vs Campbell: Eccentric Vasiliy Lomachenko's unique training methods revealed

2:35 A comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at Lomachenko's training in Kiev A comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at Lomachenko's training in Kiev

Vasiliy Lomachenko's father and trainer Anatoly has masterminded his son's success with a training camp full of unorthodox methods.

Book Lomachenko vs Campbell now!

Watch Lomachenko vs Campbell online

Lomachenko faces Luke Campbell for the WBA, WBC and WBO lightweight titles on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, where he will put his eccentric training into practice.

What are the methods that Lomachenko uses?

Kick-ups with a sandbag the size of a tennis ball.

Juggling to focus the eye and improve coordination.

2:30 Beach tennis/volleyball? Another Lomachenko secret... Beach tennis/volleyball? Another Lomachenko secret...

Just a normal day in Camp Loma 🤹 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6Qx1enxEr1 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 27, 2019

Complex mathematical equations. Questions and answers are on wooden blocks which Lomachenko must delicately balance while correctly solving the numerical problem.

Drills in the ring with an opponent - the objective is to touch each other then rush back to a designated corner, mimicking the in-and-out movements needed in a fight.

1:26 Kayaking? Lomachenko said: "We have different training, and this is one of them. It helps me physically and mentally. I enjoy it - the sun is shining, the weather is beautiful." Kayaking? Lomachenko said: "We have different training, and this is one of them. It helps me physically and mentally. I enjoy it - the sun is shining, the weather is beautiful."

Fishing? Lomachenko said: "When I was a boy I started with small fish. Before the Olympics and World Championships I didn't have time. After, in 2009, I started fishing very seriously and very professionally. I forget everything when I come fishing except for beautiful weather, trees and lakes."

Swimming - he spends prolonged periods underwater and his record is four minutes.

0:54 Lomachenko does push-ups on steel rings to strengthen his upper body Lomachenko does push-ups on steel rings to strengthen his upper body

1:30 The coin challenge - try this yourself... The coin challenge - try this yourself...

What does Lomachenko think of his father's unorthodox ideas?

"Some training I enjoy, some training I hate. It depends on the exercise, on the physical pressure, and on how long I've been training.

"During my boxing life I said to him: why do we do this? I always had a question about his training. But you can see my results.

"We are best friends, family, team.

"I work on my reactions, coordination, power and speed. We prepare for a serious fight and a serious fighter."

Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.