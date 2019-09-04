Ruiz Jr vs Joshua II: ‘There will be an edge’ from Anthony Joshua at hat-trick of press conferences, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua meets Andy Ruiz Jr at a press conference today

Anthony Joshua "has got that spite back", according to his promoter Eddie Hearn, who expects three fiery meetings with Andy Ruiz Jr this week.

Joshua will see Ruiz Jr for the first time since losing to him at a press conference in Saudi Arabia today, before a December 7 rematch live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The heavyweight rivals will then face-off in New York on Thursday and in London on Friday before ramping up preparation to contest the IBF, WBA and WBO titles again.

"He's looking into the eyes of a man who has beaten him, and it will be interesting how he reacts," Hearn told Sky Sports.

Joshua lost his world heavyweight titles to Ruiz Jr

"I don't think AJ likes him, he doesn't like the comments that have been made. It's going to be lively.

"There will be respect because they had a great fight, but there will be an edge.

"AJ has got that spite back. I've seen it in the build-up. I like seeing that - it has to be controlled aggression and controlled spite. You're going in to knock somebody out and that's what AJ wants to do."

Joshua had previously told AJ: The Untold Truth about his frustrations that an undisputed heavyweight championship fight against Deontay Wilder didn't materialise.

He said: "I've taken on the world from my 16th fight, I've consistently done that. Then I'm fighting Ruiz Jr?"

Joshua let Ruiz Jr touch the belts in their pre-fight press conference

Hearn insists Joshua has rediscovered his drive: "He didn't have any emotion, and he made that clear. He wasn't up for fighting Ruiz Jr.

"It was nothing against Ruiz Jr, he just didn't have any emotion. And now he does."

Joshua also caused a furore by calling Lennox Lewis, the last undisputed heavyweight champion, a "clown".

Hearn said: "It's been bubbling for a while. It's not that he doesn't respect Lennox as a fighter. He does - but he doesn't respect him in other ways. People didn't pick that up.

"'How can you say that about Lennox?' Of course you can, it doesn't matter what he's achieved. AJ thinks he's a clown. AJ can't win, sometimes he gets stick for being quiet and now he's speaking his mind."

