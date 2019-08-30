Lomachenko vs Campbell: Luke Campbell must gamble when he takes on Vasiliy Lomachenko

4:08 Paulie Malignaggi and Spencer Oliver analyse Saturday's lightweight showdown Paulie Malignaggi and Spencer Oliver analyse Saturday's lightweight showdown

Luke Campbell may have size on his side against Vasiliy Lomachenko but the WBC No 1 must roll the dice if he has any chance of success, believe Sky Sports pundits Paulie Malignaggi and Spencer Oliver.

Campbell challenges Lomachenko for the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star's WBA 'super' and WBO titles with the WBC strap also on the line at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"The main event guys looked focused, exactly what I expected, trim and ready," said Malignaggi. "You can tell they are coming off a very difficult and long training camp where they've had to be both mentally and physically focused.

"They looked that way on the scales and when they looked at each other face to face, neither guy wanted to break the stare-down. I think they're ready to get it on tomorrow.

The two London 2012 Olympic gold medallists engaged in a face-off which was both intense and long, lasting for 40 seconds.

"It's longer than normal, but it shows what this means to both guys," said Oliver. "They're both up for this and as Paulie said they've both trained extremely hard for it and look in tremendous condition.

"One thing that caught my eye though was the size of Campbell. Normally on weigh-in day, the guys look a little bit drained, but he still looked massive.

"He had a considerable size advantage and let's hope that can play a part in the events tomorrow night."

Malignaggi agreed that the Hull fighter, who on paper is only two inches taller, looked much bigger but warned height and size are not enough to defeat Lomachenko.

"I don't think you're really looking at one or two particular things. There are so many things you have to focus on with Lomachenko, you want to be able to put on a complete performance.

"But of course if you have the size advantage and you have the advantage in height as well, I think you probably want to focus a little bit on that."

Oliver is expecting a highly technical showdown between the pair.

"Both guys are at the top of their game with their boxing IQ so it will be a chess match," added Oliver.

"I'm expecting Lomachenko to try and get inside, try and break the reach down of Campbell and break him down on the inside. I'm expecting Campbell to try and keep it as long as he can for possible.

"But inevitably, Campbell is going to have to stand there and he's going to have to trade because I don't think he can outbox Lomachenko for 12 rounds.

"Lomachenko is such a good boxer, such a complete boxer with brilliant feet, so I'm expecting it at some point through the fight, and speaking to Campbell through the week he's hinted that this is what he's going to have to do.

"At some point, he's going to have to roll the dice, stand there and try and trade with Lomachenko but that's when he becomes vulnerable.

"Both guys - because of their boxing intelligence - one fundamental mistake could change the fight completely."

