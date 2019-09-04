Ruiz Jr vs Joshua: Anthony Joshua insists he can exploit Andy Ruiz Jr’s ‘weaknesses’

Anthony Joshua enters as a challenger for the first time in eight fights

Anthony Joshua has vowed to “expose” Andy Ruiz Jr in their world heavyweight championship rematch.

Ruiz Jr shocked Joshua to win the IBF, WBA and WBO titles in June but a second fight will take place in Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"A little blip should not change you as a person," Joshua exclusively told Sky Sports from Saudi Arabia at a press conference on Wednesday.

🗣"I'm going to win here... the same way that I won June 1st." 👀



Will it be revenge or repeat? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/H3p07vX86J — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 4, 2019

"You should stay consistent with who you are.

"I can become familiar with him. I know what I'm in for. I know what I'm capable of. I know what he's capable of.

"I know some of the attributes he possesses, and some of the weaknesses. I have to go about exposing him a little bit more.

"The first time I had him down [in the first fight], I could have been smarter. These little things you think about in your head.

"Now I meet him eye-to-eye again and, subconsciously, the clock is ticking and I start thinking more and more about the fight."

Joshua aims to regain his world titles

Andy Ruiz Jr holds IBF, WBA and WBO gold

Joshua and Ruiz Jr went face to face for the first time since their first fight when they reconvened on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, the location of their rematch.

Ruiz Jr told Sky Sports: "He'll bring his game, I'll bring mine.

"I said I would win, I said I would pull off an upset but nobody believed me except my team.

15 minutes of fame? @Andy_destroyer1 sends warning to @AnthonyFJoshua



Full story from press conference in Saudi Arabia: https://t.co/rJhNQbcA1p pic.twitter.com/B8tC8ZeTWc — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 4, 2019

18:10 Eddie Hearn gives us an extended, exclusive interview Eddie Hearn gives us an extended, exclusive interview

"Having that confidence and fire inside you? If you want to accomplish something, you're going to do it.

"Joshua is focused to get these belts back but so am I. The Mexican blood in me will [help me to] pull it off.

"I respect Joshua. He is a good friend although he probably doesn't like me now! But inside the ring there will be no respect, there will be no friends.

"I am always the nice guy but inside the ring I [flick] the switch and I become 'The Destroyer'."