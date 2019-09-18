Kell Brook vs Amir Khan? Eddie Hearn 'still wants to make' grudge match

Kell Brook and Amir Khan would make for a huge domestic fight

Kell Brook and Amir Khan's elusive fight will be given "one more roll of the dice" by promoter Eddie Hearn.

The former world champions have been unable to agree a major grudge match for years - most recently in April when negotiations fell through because Khan instead chose to challenge Terence Crawford, and ultimately lost.

"I still want to make that fight. I'll give it one more roll of the dice," Hearn said.

"I will tell them: 'Guys, spring 2020, let's do it'.

"Hopefully we can get it over the line."

Khan blew away Billy Dib in four rounds in July, but Brook has not fought since December when he outpointed Michael Zerafa.

"He wants to fight in December," Hearn said about Brook who has recently returned to training in Sheffield.

"He wants the big fights. He has been there and done it, he wants to have those big fights, and he feels like he's got a few left.

"He tried to make the Terence Crawford fight, 147lbs is still difficult for him but he can do it with the right amount of time and preparation.

"He still has the hunger, and still wants to knock out a certain Mr Khan.

"We'll see if we can get it over the line."

Brook and Khan seemed to come to some sort of agreement last November

Brook confronted Khan in the ring last year

Khan mentioned settling his score with Brook in the days before his most recent fight, earlier this summer.

"The Brook fight is still out there, definitely," Khan said. "In Britain it would be a huge fight."

Brook was forced to deny rumours that he had retired.

"We want to fight Crawford," Brook posted on social media. "These are the level of fights that get me excited and I'd only ever want to bow out on a high.

"If these big fights can be made, then I'd love nothing more than to dance again under those bright lights."