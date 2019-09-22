Daniel Dubois is a rising threat to the heavyweight division

This exciting era of heavyweights has taken place while the boy who plans to end it, Daniel Dubois, has watched on quietly.

The east London powerhouse, a physical marvel, is still just 22 so the triangle of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has come too early for him to get involved.

But he isn't far away.

Dubois' plan is to dismantle the division and usher his big-names counterparts out.

Whispers have either leaked or been invented to create a mythology of what Dubois might be capable of. Heard the one about Dubois sparring Joshua? It was denied by Joshua, and Dubois stares back blankly while refusing to reveal details when asked about it. That adds to his mystique.

The evidence of what he's producing inside the ring should be enough to judge his immense potential. Already 12-0 with 11 knockouts, the only opponent to hear the final bell was Kevin Johnson (who also went the distance with Fury, Derek Chisora, Andy Ruiz and Vitali Klitschko but was smashed by Joshua).

That blip, if you could call the valuable learning experience that, was followed by two more KOs. Razvan Cojanu, who Joseph Parker failed to stop, was demolished.

Most impressively Dubois has already embraced (and won) his first major grudge match, a bout where there was genuine reason to pick against him. He brutalised fellow unbeaten prospect Nathan Gorman earlier this year.

There are obvious similarities to a young Joshua, who won his own all-British grudge match against Dillian Whyte in his 15th fight. Dubois, like Joshua, sports a boyish grin on his face but becomes monstrous when the first bell sounds, and possesses power in his right hand that is enough to carry him a long way.

Dubois, like Joshua, idolises Mike Tyson. The ferocious, knockout style of Iron Mike is obvious in the way that Dubois goes about his business.

The clear difference Dubois and Joshua so far is that Joshua challenged for, and won, a world championship in his 16th fight. Dubois fights for the 13th time in five days.

How far can he go?

Time is on his side - he is at least five years younger than other up-and-comers like Filip Hrgovic, Tony Yoka and Otto Wallin.

Already a British champion, he contests the vacant Commonwealth belt on Friday against Ebenezer Tetteh, a 19-0 Ghanaian.

Dubois' ambitions are far bigger. He believes that fights with the big-name are closer than you think. And when they arrive, Dubois may be perfectly prepared to launch a coup of the heavyweight division.