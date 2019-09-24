Taylor vs Linardatou: Terri Harper added to Katie Taylor bill after signing with Eddie Hearn

Terri Harper has joined the Matchroom Boxing stable

Terri Harper has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and the undefeated super-featherweight will face Vivian Obenauf in Manchester on November 2.

The 22-year-old defends her IBO belt against Obenauf on the undercard of Katie Taylor's WBO super-lightweight title fight against Christina Linardatou, with Anthony Crolla and Joshua Buatsi also appearing on a packed bill.

Harper has racked up eight wins as a professional, but will be wary of the threat posed by Brazil's Obenauf, who took Taylor the distance in a 2016 points defeat and also inflicted a shock stoppage loss on Liverpudlian Natasha Jonas.

They're all going to be tough fights from now but that's what I'm in this sport to do, prove myself against the best names out there. Terri Harper

"I always expected to go quite far with my boxing but not as quickly as I have done," said Harper.

"Everyone dreams of signing with Matchroom and I believe I'm in the perfect place to fulfil my potential. We originally planned on having around 10 fights before pushing on towards titles, but opportunities came up and we knew we were ready.

"I've been in the gym for a solid two months, waiting for my fight date to be confirmed. They're all going to be tough fights from now, but that's what I'm in this sport to do, prove myself against the best names out there."

Katie Taylor challenges WBO champion Christina Linardatou in the main event

Stefy Bull, Harper's manager, added: "It's a pleasure to be working with Matchroom Boxing again. I've had a long relationship with them through Gavin McDonnell and I believe they are the best promotional outfit out there.

"Terri is a special talent and I know that Eddie will deliver world-title opportunities for her on the biggest stage. Terri will grab those opportunities with both hands."

Taylor bids to become a two-weight world champion when she challenges Linardatou for the WBO belt, while Crolla has a farewell fight, and Buatsi takes on former world-title challenger Blake Caparello.