Joe Joyce ordered to face Marco Huck for the vacant European heavyweight title

Joe Joyce can win the European title in his 11th fight at heavyweight

Joe Joyce has been ordered to face Marco Huck for the vacant European heavyweight title.

The 34-year-old can extend his unbeaten record to 11 victories against Huck, a former WBO cruiserweight champion, with purse bids ordered for October 10, if a deal cannot be reached between both fighters.

Agit Kabayel was the previous European champion, but decided to vacate the belt after signing a promotional deal with Top Rank.

Joyce continues his fast-moving career, having already claimed the Commonwealth belt in just his fourth bout, and he defeated former world title challenger Bryant Jennings on points in his last fight in July.

Marco Huck was stopped by Oleksandr Usyk in the 10th round

Huck has moved up to heavyweight after failing to regain his WBO belt in a stoppage loss to Oleksandr Usyk in the quarter-finals of the World Boxing Super Series.

Usyk himself will officially join the top division next month when he takes on Tyrone Spong in Chicago on October 12, live on Sky Sports.