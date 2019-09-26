Golden Contract: Quarter-final draw explained ahead of next Friday's featherweight competition

The Golden Contract starts on October 4, live on Sky Sports

The Golden Contract offers a lucrative opportunity for fighters to transform their careers, but how will Tuesday's draw add a twist to the innovative event?

Current champions, unbeaten prospects, and enigmatic challengers have already confirmed their entry in The Golden Contract, which kicks off with the featherweight quarter-finals at London's iconic York Hall on October 4, live on Sky Sports.

British champion Ryan Walsh is among a strong crop of featherweights

Eight fighters will compete at featherweight, super-lightweight and light-heavyweight, with the three divisional winners earning a two-year, five-fight deal with six-figure purses for each fight guaranteed.

Knockout bonuses are also on offer and the 126lb curtain-raiser features current British champion Ryan Walsh, Commonwealth king Leigh Wood, former Lonsdale belt holder Jazza Dickens, Davey Oliver Joyce, Tyrone McCullagh, Cuban Hairon Socarras, Mexico's Carlos Araujo and Spaniard Carlos Ramos.

Entrants will not find out who they are facing until fight week - and Tuesday's draw is expected to crank up tension and animosity ahead of the opening bell.

The draw, which will be streamed on the Sky Sports Boxing social platforms, will be conducted in the following way:

The Golden Contract Draw 1.) Eight balls will be placed in a bag; four blue (numbered 1-4) and four red (not numbered). 2.) All eight fighters draw a ball from the bag in turn. 3.) The fighters who draw a blue ball (starting with the fighter who drew the blue ball numbered '1') choose their opponent from the fighters who drew red balls.

Not knowing the opponent suits me perfect. I don’t watch opponents so it just takes away their advantage if anything. I’m focused on the job. Jazza Dickens

