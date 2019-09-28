Spence Jr vs Porter: Kell Brook breaks down his former opponents and explains who will win

0:54 Spence Jr says Porter will be forced to fight on the front foot Spence Jr says Porter will be forced to fight on the front foot

Kell Brook has had world championship fights against Errol Spence Jr and Shawn Porter, who meet tonight, and believes: "It should be me up there".

Brook won the IBF welterweight title against previously-unbeaten Porter in 2014, then lost it while suffering a broken eye socket against Spence Jr in 2017.

"It should be me up there," Brook said about tonight's world welterweight title unification fight between IBF champion Spence Jr and WBC champion Porter, live on Sky Sports Action at 2am. "I shouldn't have lost my world title. Nobody has ever pushed Errol like I did, for the first six or seven rounds, until me eye went. It took its toll. With a long camp and prepared fully, I've got his number."

What are Shawn Porter's advantages?

Kell Brook said: "He's like a bull in a china shop. He gets inside however he can.

"He's rough. You can feel that, in his heart, he believes he can win. It is hard to stop a man who believes.

Live Fight Night International Live on

Brook became a world champion by beating Porter

💥 2 champions, but there can be only 1 King 👑@ErrolSpenceJr v @ShowtimeShawnP Unification clash live on Sky Sports



⏰ 2am

📅 Sunday morning (Saturday night)

📺 Sky Sports Action pic.twitter.com/gkfBaJ4gqr — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 26, 2019

"He keeps pushing forward, chucking shots to body and head. He tries to rough you up.

"He tries to drag you into the trenches, and drown you.

"He's not a bad boxer, look at his resume. He's boxed Oleksandr Usyk and Danny Jacobs in the amateurs so he's here for a reason."

What are Errol Spence Jr's advantages?

Kell Brook said: "Spence is more relaxed, more calculated. But when it gets tough he can dog it out, he can fight. He's the better fighter.

Brook suffered an eye injury in defeat to Spence Jr

💥 25 wins, 21 KO's - @ErrolSpenceJr has got the power 💪



📺 #SpencePorter is live on Sky Sports Action this Sunday morning (Saturday night) from 2am! pic.twitter.com/qENaxQRWzO — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 26, 2019

"He's an awkward southpaw who uses his range well. He puts his shots together well. He thinks like a champion.

"Spence Jr will stand with him at times, and box with him at times."

How will Spence Jr vs Porter play out?

Kell Brook said: "It will get rough and tough. Porter will put the early pressure on, but Spence Jr will stand with him and then take over. If Spence Jr gets a window to hurt Porter, he will jump on him and try to hurt him.

"Spence Jr on points but I wouldn't be surprised by a stoppage."

Andy Clarke's verdict

This a high-quality unification. We saw Spence Jr at Bramall Lane against Brook and he was brilliant, taking the title when a battered and bruised Brook took a knee and bowed out in round 11. It was a win that really announced him as a major force and ever since he's been looking to unify.

And when Terence Crawford moved up to welterweight and won the WBO title that's been the fight that he's wanted. But the promotional great divide between Al Haymon and Bob Arum is unbridgeable currently so after making routine defences against Lamont Peterson and Winston Ocampos, Spence Jr accepted a challenge from four-weight world champion Mikey Garcia who decided he wanted to step up 12lb from lightweight to welterweight.

It was intriguing and plenty gave Garcia a chance but, at the AT&T in Texas, Spence Jr won every round on all three cards. He just beat Garcia up, hardly taking a meaningful shot in reply. It was brutal.

IBF champion Spence Jr vs WBC champion Porter

Porter won the IBF title in 2013 and has been at world title level since, suffering just two defeats; on points against Brook in Carson in 2014 to lose his IBF title and on points against Keith Thurman in 2016 when challenging for the WBA title. The defeat vs Brook was conclusive, despite the majority decision verdict, but the fight with Thurman was very close, one that could have gone either way.

Porter became a two-time welterweight world champion last September when he won the vacant WBC belt (Thurman had had to vacate) vs Danny Garcia. One again it was very close but Porter got the decision this time. He's defended once since, in March (the week before Spence Jr vs Garcia), when he was pretty fortunate to get the decision over 12 against Yordenis Ugas.

Porter is very good but the feeling is that Spence Jr is potentially great with the Texan a favourite for that reason.

Errol Spence and Shawn Porter meet in a world welterweight title unification fight tonight at 2am, live on Sky Sports Action.