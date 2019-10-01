The Golden Contract: Ryan Walsh surprisingly selected by Hairon Socarras during tense draw

Hairon Socarras faces Ryan Walsh in the quarter-finals of The Golden Contract

British champion Ryan Walsh was surprisingly selected by Hairon Socarras during a tense draw for this Friday's Golden Contract featherweight quarter-finals.

Walsh is one of the tournament favourites as a long-reigning holder of the Lonsdale belt, but Miami-based Cuban Socarras confidently picked him out, while Commonwealth champion Leigh Wood opted for an opening fight against Ireland's unbeaten David Oliver Joyce at York Hall, live on Sky Sports.

Live Boxing: Golden Contract Live on

Golden Contract Featherweight Draw Leigh Wood vs David Oliver Joyce Jazza Dickens vs Carlos Ramos Hairon Socarras vs Ryan Walsh Tyrone McCullagh vs Carlos Araujo

Jazza Dickens could also choose his opponent, setting up a clash with EU champion Carlos Ramos, and Tyrone McCullagh puts his perfect record at stake against the remaining Mexican, Carlos Araujo, in Bethnal Green.

Wood, Dickens, Socarras and McCullagh had earlier drawn out red balls, which gave them the opportunity to pick their quarter-final opponent, while Joyce, Ramos, Walsh and Araujo waited to be selected after drawing out blue balls.

Leigh Wood will take on David Oliver Joyce at York Hall

Walsh retained his British belt with a split-decision win over Lewis Paulin at the same venue in June and shrugged off the shock pick by Socarras.

"I'm grateful, gracias, I wanted to be picked, I've been picked. See you on Friday," Walsh told Sky Sports.

Jazza Dickens selected Carlos Ramos as his quarter-final opponent

Asked the logic behind his choice, Wood said: "Style-wise and I've got a few other reasons, that I'll keep close to my chest."

But Dickens revealed his reasoning for selecting Spaniard Ramos, saying: "You can just see how emotional he is now. He's got the EU belt, it's the only one I haven't had yet."

Tyrone McCullagh against Carlos Araujo completed the draw

Northern Ireland's McCullagh was called back by Araujo, who wanted to issue a parting message before the opening bell.

"Don't forget you're going to fight with a real Mexican," he said.

Watch The Golden Contract featherweight quarter-finals from 8pm on Friday on Sky Sports Action.