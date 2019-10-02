James Dielhenn
Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko: GGG faces 'major force' in world middleweight title fight
Gennadiy Golovkin has been warned underdog Sergiy Derevyanchenko is "a major force" before their world middleweight title fight.
The pair went face-to-face at a press conference on Wednesday before they contest the vacant IBF belt on Saturday night at 2am, with the bout live on Sky Sports Action.
"If you like a real fight, please don't miss this," Golovkin said after his opponent had made clear his intention to cause a major shock.
Derevyanchenko's promoter Lou DiBella said: "As great as I think [Golovkin] is, one of the greatest things to come out of Eastern Europe, all good things have to come to an end."
His manager Keith Connolly warned: "You don't have 410 amateur fights, and win 390, and not have a chance to win the middleweight title."
Derevyanchenko's trainer Andre Rozier added: "We have a major force, and it will truly difficult for [Golovkin] to overcome."
Derevyanchenko concluded: "Saturday night, I am ready to rock and roll."
Golovkin has never been on the floor in a combined 391 amateur and pro fights, and lost for the only time in his 41-fight career when he was controversially outpointed by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez last year.
The 37-year-old plans to regain a world title this weekend in his first fight working with promoter Eddie Hearn.
Derevyanchenko, a former Olympic team-mate of Vasiliy Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk, has lost just once in 14 fights - a split decision against Danny Jacobs.
Johnathon Banks, who is training Golovkin for just their second fight together, promised: "It will be a competitive, a tooth and nail type of fight."
The middleweights went head-to-head and will meet again at Friday's weigh-in.