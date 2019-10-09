KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Billy Joe Saunders faces Marcelo Esteban Coceres in WBO world title defence

Billy Joe Saunders will return to the ring against Marcelo Esteban Coceres

Billy Joe Saunders will defend his WBO super-middleweight title against Marcelo Esteban Coceres at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 9.

Saunders will tackle the heavy-handed Argentinian when he makes his US debut on the KSI-Logan Paul 2 bill, which is live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The 29-year-old (28-0, KOs 13) became a two-weight world champion when he claimed the vacant title in a unanimous decision over Shefast Isufi in Stevenage in May.

"I'm really looking forward to fighting in LA and making my professional American debut and my first fight under the Matchroom umbrella," said Saunders.

"Marcelo Esteban Coceres is a tough, world-class operator, an unbeaten fighter and I certainly feel the pressure to outperform him and look good on such a massive platform. Training is going very well, I just have to stay focused and get the job done."



Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "I can't wait to see Billy Joe shine stateside and what a huge platform to do it. He is right in the mix for all the big fights in 2020 but he can't slip up here and if he can make a statement against Coceres then I truly believe he will land a monster in the first half of next year."

Coceres is also undefeated with 28 victories, 15 inside the distance, but the 28-year-old was held to a draw in his second fight.

'El Terrible' will move up to 168lbs for his first tilt at a world title and will also be fighting in America for the first time.

Adam Smith, head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: "We are very excited to have the outstanding Billy Joe Saunders back on Sky - and what a night to make his reappearance!

"This is a real chance for our growing sport to reach a new audience with world-class fighters in action before the YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul clash. Bring on November 9th!"

Undefeated lightweight Devin Haney, billed as the next Floyd Mayweather, and big-punching middleweight Nikita Ababiy will also feature on the exciting bill at the Staples Center, ahead of the KSI-Logan Paul rematch.