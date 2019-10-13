Usyk vs Witherspoon: Oleksandr Usyk targets Anthony Joshua and world heavyweight titles

1:13 Oleksandr Usyk once again showed is brilliant boxing ability as he forced Chazz Witherspoon to retire Oleksandr Usyk once again showed is brilliant boxing ability as he forced Chazz Witherspoon to retire

Oleksandr Usyk believes he is "ready" to challenge Anthony Joshua or Andy Ruiz Jr for the world heavyweight titles after a successful debut in the division.

Usyk stopped Chazz Witherspoon after seven rounds in Chicago to retain his status as the mandatory challenger to the WBO title.

Ruiz Jr will defend the IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Joshua in a rematch on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and the winner will now have Usyk in their sights.

"I am ready to fight them," Usyk said after beating Witherspoon.

"If they are going to [offer] it to me, of course I am going to take it."

Usyk, who was the undisputed cruiserweight champion and the winner of the World Boxing Super Series last year, has previously told Sky Sports that his dream fight would be against Joshua at Wembley Stadium.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said last week: "Joshua was excited when we signed Usyk, he was excited to see him in the heavyweight division.

"Joshua saw Usyk a lot in the amateurs and he has never been scared to fight anybody."

Hearn said last week about Usyk: "He will fight for the world heavyweight title in his next fight, if he beats [Witherspoon]. He wants to jump straight in. He thinks he can beat everybody.

"We'll never really know until he's in with the elite of the elite. Those four or five guys, big, big men that can really test him."