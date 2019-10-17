Ritson vs Davies Jr: Scott Fitzgerald welcomes rematch with Anthony Fowler at Anfield

Scott Fitzgerald (right) challenges British champion Ted Cheeseman on Saturday

Scott Fitzgerald says a British title victory over Ted Cheeseman could set up a rematch with Anthony Fowler - and would happily fight the Liverpudlian again at Anfield.

There was no repeat of his friendly chats with @afowler06... but @Scottfitz91 definitely looked focused at today's head to head with @Ted_MRFISHER_ 🗣❌#CheesemanFitzgerald pic.twitter.com/EkrWPH84gL — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 17, 2019

The unbeaten super-welterweight challenges Cheeseman for the Lonsdale belt on this Saturday's Lewis Ritson-Robbie Davies Jr bill, live on Sky Sports, as Fitzgerald returns following his points win over Fowler at Liverpool's Echo Arena in March.

Fowler has called for a second fight after his perfect record was ended by the split decision loss and Fitzgerald is willing to head back to his opponent's hometown amid talk of a bumper bill at the city's football stadium in May.

"Of course, I'd like to punch him all over again, but I'm in the driving seat with that one," Fitzgerald told Sky Sports.

"Just keep winning and maybe on that Anfield card, sounds good to me. Some good money out of it as well."

Promoter Eddie Hearn admits that Fowler and Fitzgerald could share the ring again, although he warned that Cheeseman is determined to press ahead with his own plans.

"I think Fitzgerald against Fowler goes down as one of the fights of the year of 2019. Big rivalry there, Liverpool against Preston, but Ted Cheeseman has come in to completely spoil that.

"He's the British champion. He's been in much deeper levels consistently than Scott Fitzgerald. Both guys in great shape, mentally, physically. I think it's going to be another amazing fight. I can see that fight going very, very late, probably to points."

Cheeseman could end Fitzgerald's ambitions, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Fitzgerald's ultimate aim would be to fight at the home of his own local team, Preston North End, but acknowledges that he needs to enhance his growing reputation, starting with a win over Cheeseman at the weekend.

"The only place big enough is the North End, so I'll have to get something big for that," he said.

"I keep working hard, I keep winning, and as soon as possible, I'd like to have a big night on the North End."

