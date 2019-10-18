Ritson vs Davies Jr: Ted Cheeseman demands 'credit' and denied that he 'gets hit too much'

Cheeseman (L) fights Fitzgerald

Ted Cheeseman claims that he has been written off "too early" after a two-fight winless run - and believes his experience will be too much for Scott Fitzgerald.

Cheeseman's British super-welterweight title defence against Fitzgerald comes before Lewis Ritson vs Robbie Davies Jr in Newcastle on Saturday at 7pm live on Sky Sports Action.

Cheeseman's unbeaten record was ended by Sergio Garcia in a European title challenge then, more recently, he drew with Kieron Conway.

Cheeseman is the British champion

Asked if he was now being overlooked, Cheeseman told Sky Sports: "Well too early.

"'Ted Cheeseman gets hit too much?'

"The only time I got hit was against Sergio Garcia, because I put my face out there to get hit. In the Kieron Conway fight I was against a 6ft lump - if I didn't come forward he would have picked me off, and I still think I did enough to win.

"Apart from the performance against Garcia, what have I done wrong?

"He was world No 2 and will get a world title shot. Give me a chance. I'm still British champion. I want the critics to give me the credit that I deserve."

Cheeseman insisted that he remains good enough to end Fitzgerald's unbeaten record. He said: "I want my best performance as a pro, I'm mentally at my best state that I've been in for a while.

"He is a good box-fighter, he can do everything well. Experience will count because we're both good fighters. When experience comes into it, I've got more."

Fitzgerald is coming off a career-best win over Anthony Fowler and warned that he can knock Cheeseman out.

"He's a good champion," Fitzgerald said. "Garcia did a job on him but maybe Ted had the wrong mind-set. I thought Ted won [against Conway].

"I have good power and wouldn't want to be on the end of my shots. I hope he's been working on his head movement."