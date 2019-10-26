Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev live on Sky Sports

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez challenges Sergey Kovalev for WBO belt, live on Sky Sports

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's WBO title fight against Sergey Kovalev is live on Sky Sports as the Mexican star makes an audacious attempt to become a four-weight champion.

'Canelo' can cement his status as one of the finest pound-for-pound fighters in the sport as he steps up two weight divisions to challenge Kovalev for the WBO light-heavyweight belt in Las Vegas on November 2.

The Russian champion retained his belt with a stoppage win over Britain's Anthony Yarde in August, displaying the punch power that has provided 29 knockouts in 34 victories for 'Krusher.'

Kovalev halted Anthony Yarde in his last world title defence

Alvarez defeated Daniel Jacobs on points to unify the WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight titles in May, but has now decided to test himself in a new weight class.

Earlier in the evening, Katie Taylor challenges Christina Linardatou for the WBO super-lightweight belt, while former world champion Anthony Crolla ends his career with a final fight on the same Manchester bill, live on Sky Sports.

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn said: "This schedule just keeps getting better and better and what a night we have on Sky Sports next Saturday!

Katie Taylor faces Christina Linardatou earlier in the evening

"Katie Taylor attempt to make history in Manchester by winning another world title and Anthony Crolla bids farewell in his final title fight.

"Then we flip to Vegas for arguably the fight of the year when pound-for-pound superstar Canelo moves up to try and win a win a world title in a fourth weight division against Sergey Kovalev. What a night, what a schedule - this is boxing on Sky Sports!"

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: "I'm absolutely delighted that Canelo's massive world title clash with Sergey Kovalev will be shown live on Sky Sports in another fantastic addition to our sensational pre-Christmas schedule.

Anthony Crolla will also have a farewell fight in Manchester

"We kick-off the night with Katie Taylor, who guarantees excitement as she bids to become a two-weight world champion, with Anthony Crolla's emotional farewell fight on the same bill.

"Then we head over to Las Vegas for Canelo's audacious attempt to topple the fearsome Sergey Kovalev at light-heavyweight. It's a superb night of action for fight fans on Sky Sports."