Wilder vs Ortiz II: Deontay Wilder’s Premier Boxing Champions rematch with Luis Ortiz is live on Sky Sports

Deontay Wilder's rematch with Luis Ortiz is live on Sky Sports

Deontay Wilder defends his WBC heavyweight title against Luis Ortiz in a massive rematch in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports, presented by BombZquad Promotions.

Boxing's longest reigning world heavyweight champion faces Ortiz again at the MGM Grand next month following their epic first encounter in 2018, with Wilder nearly being stopped in the seventh round before he dramatically knocked out 'King Kong' in the 10th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Wilder resumes his rivalry with Ortiz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas

In the co-main event, Leo Santa Cruz attempts to become a four-division world champion when he battles Miguel Flores for the WBA 'Super' super-featherweight title before Wilder's second showdown with Ortiz.

"The first fight with Luis Ortiz was a 'Fight of the Year' candidate and this one will be nothing less," said Wilder. "I'm going to knock out Luis Ortiz on November 23.

0:39 'The Bronze Bomber' says excitement is guaranteed when he fights Ortiz again 'The Bronze Bomber' says excitement is guaranteed when he fights Ortiz again

"I love my UK fans and I am happy for my company BombZquad Promotions to bring this great fight to you on Sky Sports."

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: "We're delighted that Deontay Wilder is back on Sky Sports in an exciting Premier Boxing Champions rematch.

"We've covered much of Deontay's thrilling career and cannot wait for the next chapter of his dramatic reign as the WBC champion.

The two heavyweights produced one of the best fights of 2018

"It's a crucial time in the heavyweight division, with Wilder risking his unbeaten record against the dangerous Ortiz, just two weeks before Anthony Joshua attempts to regain his world titles from Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch on December 7."