KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Chris Eubank Jr joins Sky Sports team for spectacular rematch

Chris Eubank Jr has joined the Sky Sports team for KSI's rematch against Logan Paul as the YouTube stars settle their heated rivalry in Los Angeles.

KSI and Logan Paul will share the ring again as professional boxers on November 9, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Eubank Jr has linked up with our Sky Sports experts to provide analysis on the spectacular event at The Staples Center.

Billy Joe Saunders, a former opponent for Eubank Jr, defends his WBO super-middleweight belt earlier that evening, while Devin Haney, the newly crowned WBC lightweight champion, makes his first defence.

Eubank Jr teams up with Sky Sports experts Johnny Nelson and Matthew Macklin, along with YouTubers AnEsonGib and Joe Weller, who will offer their unique insight into the much-talked about main event.

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, joins AnEsonGib and Weller on commentary for an action-packed night, and Sky Sports Boxing's Anna Woolhouse sets the scene as the boxing and YouTube worlds collide.

Britain's KSI and American rival Paul are both aiming to inflict a humiliating defeat on the other after they fought to a hotly-contested draw as amateur boxers last August.

