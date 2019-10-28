Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr rematch to have neutral location and officials

Anthony Joshua faces Andy Ruiz Jr on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office

After Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr agreed to a rematch on 'neutral ground', promoter Eddie Hearn outlined the 'neutral' officiating for the world title fight.

The heavyweight duo have conceded home advantage in favour of a second world title fight in Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn conducted negotiations and revealed how officials will be approved, with both teams retaining the right to question the appointment of a judge or the referee.

Getting ready to set the world on fire 🌍🔥 pic.twitter.com/UDHgLFW59O — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) October 25, 2019

"All that stuff is in the contract," Hearn told Sky Sports. "Neutral judges, neutral referee. The same kind of set-up as the first fight.

"There will be a representative from the British Boxing Board of Control on the Saudi commission and there will be a representative from Tom Brown Promotions and Ruiz's team appointed on the commission, as well.

"We've been sent a list of judges from the governing bodies that will be selected by the commission.

"Anyone can object to an appointment of an official, and that can be put forward for change."

Britain's Kell Brook could still be confirmed on the bill, with Hearn set to announce the undercard fights in the coming days.

"We're working on Kell Brook possibly being on that card," said Hearn. "Of course Michael Hunter against Alexander Povetkin, a great heavyweight fight will co-main event on that card.

"Scott Quigg against Jono Carroll as well, which is a great fight. [Souleymane] Cissokho against possibly Sam Eggington on that card as well, so putting it all together."