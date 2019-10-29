KSI vs Logan Paul 2: All the timing, pricing and booking details for Sky Sports Box Office event

KSI resumes his rivalry with Logan Paul in a spectacular rematch as the YouTube sensations settle their feud in Los Angeles, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Here are all the pricing and timing details for all booking options.

Event information

KSI vs Logan Paul (six rounds at cruiserweight), at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Saturday, November 9. Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Esteban Coceres (WBO super-middleweight title), Devin Haney vs TBA.

KSI faces Logan Paul in Los Angeles on November 9, live on Sky Sports Box Office

The event will start at midnight, Saturday, November 9, on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491) and Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492).

The event is priced at £9.95 for UK customers, €12.95 for Republic of Ireland customers, up until midnight, Friday, November 8.

Thereafter £9.95 / €12.95 (ROI) across all "self-service" bookings (remote control / online) and £14.95 / €17.95 (ROI) if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent), but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent still applies.

The event price will revert back to £9.95 / €12.95 (ROI) from 6am, Sunday, November 10.

One repeat showing (full duration) will be shown at 10am on Sunday, November 10.

Britain's Billy Joe Saunders appears on the same bill

Booking information

Remote

From Sunday, November 3, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

From Saturday, November 2, no matter what channel you are on, press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

Devin Haney defends his WBC lightweight title at the Staples Center

Online

Click here to book KSI vs Logan Paul 2 online

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Sky Q

Select 'Sport' on your menu, and then select 'Box Office' within the sport menu at the bottom of 5/6 options.

Streaming

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website. If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

First, visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com to sign up and pay. Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday, November 9, live from Los Angeles.

Now TV Smart Stick is one of the multiple ways you can stream the event

On fight night itself, you can either sign in to watch on the same website; download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android) and log in to watch there; or access the stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box. The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

Phoneline

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI) (there may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings). There is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight, Friday, November 8, to 1am, Sunday, November 10.

Cable customers

Virgin Media and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator. Sky Box Office terms apply. Booking fee may also apply.

Watch KSI-Logan Paul 2 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 9, live on Sky Sports Box Office.