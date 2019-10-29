Terri Harper keen to put on a show when she fights on Katie Taylor bill

Terri Harper in action against Claudia Lopez earlier this year

Terri Harper is determined to impress when she makes her Matchroom debut on Sky Sports.

Harper faces Viviane Obenauf on the undercard to Katie Taylor's bid to become a two-weight world champion at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

The South Yorkshire fighter (8-0, KOs 5) returns to the ring after stopping Nozipho Bell in eight rounds to claim the IBO super-featherweight title in July.

Obenauf, a two-time world title challenger, took undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor the distance in 2016 and stopped Natasha Jonas in four rounds on her last visit to the UK.

"She's going to be a tough opponent and it's going to be a tough fight," said Harper.

"She's a live opponent and she's coming to win a world title. I'm ready for the challenge. I don't want to be fighting nobodies. I want to be in these big fights and this is a great chance for me to put on a good show for my debut.



"We've watched a lot of the stoppage win she got against Natasha Jonas. Obenauf is a bit unorthodox and a bit wild. It's about being smart and making sure that I don't get caught with silly shots.

"This is exactly the type of fight I wanted for my Matchroom debut and I think you'll see another level to my game."