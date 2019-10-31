Ruiz Jr vs Joshua: Alexander Povetkin vs Michael Hunter confirmed for AJ bill

Alexander Povetkin collides with Michael Hunter in an explosive heavyweight clash on the same bill as Anthony Joshua's huge rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua aims to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts from Ruiz Jr on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with three more major fights confirmed ahead of the massive main event in Saudi Arabia.

Former world champion Scott Quigg also faces Jono Carroll in a super-featherweight showdown, while there is more heavyweight action when the highly-rated Filip Hrgovic meets Eric Molina.

Buy KSI vs Logan Paul 2 now!

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 online

Scott Quigg is fighting to keep his title ambitions alive against Jono Carroll

0:43 Filip Hrgovic needed less than 60 seconds to stop Greg Corbin Filip Hrgovic needed less than 60 seconds to stop Greg Corbin

Dangerous Russian veteran Povetkin will add another significant victory to his résumé if he can dispatch Hunter following his recent points victory over Hughie Fury.

"Hunter is a strong, highly ranked boxer," said Povetkin. "I think it will be a good and interesting fight. I'm not going to make any plans for the next year, first I have to go through this fight against Hunter, but I would definitely like to box for a world title."

Former cruiserweight Hunter has already beaten two Russians in Alexander Ustinov and Sergey Kuzmin, and now enters his toughest test as a heavyweight.

0:19 Michael Hunter called out Povetkin after his win over Sergey Kuzmin Michael Hunter called out Povetkin after his win over Sergey Kuzmin

"I look at this fight with Povetkin as my 'gold medal' fight," said Hunter. "I was in the Olympics and so was he, he won the gold medal and I didn't, so this is basically my gold medal fight right here. I am always pushing for the KO.

"I thrive on making guys quit, so I'm definitely going to push for it. I am a boxer first though and I'm certainly going to be boxing his shoes off. If I see any quit in him, then I am going to take advantage of that."

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said: "Three great fights for what is the boxing event of the year!

Povetkin against Hunter is a brilliant match-up, with both men looking for a crack at a world heavyweight title in 2020. Eddie Hearn

"The world will stop on December 7 to watch Andy Ruiz Jr versus Anthony Joshua 2 - and now they have more mouthwatering action to whet the appetite.

"Povetkin against Hunter is a brilliant match-up, with both men looking for a crack at a world heavyweight title in 2020. Unbeaten Filip Hrgovic makes his first step up against former world title challenger Eric Molina.

"In a thrilling domestic battle, Scott Quigg takes on Jono Carroll in what will be a high paced all-action war. There's more to come soon on a night that will go down in history."

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: "Anthony Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr will capture the attention of the boxing world - and we have an action-packed bill ahead of a massive main event.

"Expect fireworks when Alexander Povetkin is pitted against Michael Hunter, a fearless American contender, while Croatia's Filip Hrgovic will be keen to show why he is considered the dangerman in the top division.

"The exciting duo of Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll should also guarantee a frenetic encounter on a momentous night for AJ as he attempts to regain his world heavyweight titles."