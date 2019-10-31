Linardatou vs Taylor: Katie Taylor told to expect a 'cat and mouse' fight

Katie Taylor aims to be a two-weight world champion

Katie Taylor is ready to challenge "bigger and stronger" rivals in her new weight division but opponent Christina Linardatou has warned her to expect a "cat and mouse" fight.

Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor aims for gold in a second division by facing WBO super-lightweight title-holder Linardatou on Saturday in Manchester, live on Sky Sports.

"I expect a fight like the mouse and the cat... but if it's not, I can handle anything to get what I want," vowed Greece-based Linardatou whose only career defeat came against Delfine Persoon, who Taylor beat in her most recent fight.

Ireland's Olympic gold medal winner Taylor said: "It's very exciting to have this chance. I've had my longest camp. These are the challenges that I relish. She is the champion, I'm the challenger.

"I'm in against bigger and stronger girls but I've done hundreds and hundreds of rounds of sparring over the past few years, and lots of strength and conditioning.

"There are lots of big fights available but I have to get past Christina first. It's a big night for me."

Anthony Crolla fights for the final time before retirement in his home city against Frank Urquiaga and insists he is bowing out at the right moment.

"It means everything to finish my career in style," Crolla said. "I want my mates to say: 'you've still got a lot left'. But it will be my last fight."

Anthony Crolla will retire in the same venue as he won his world title

Crolla's trainer Joe Gallagher said: "The best time to go out is when you are relevant. You don't want to be a stepping stone for Teofimo Lopez or Devin Haney. He is going out of his own accord. Crolla knows boxing can take a lot from you.

"When fighters become world champions they split with trainers, there are falling-outs. Crolla is loyal. He drops tickets off to his fans, family and stable-mates. People said: 'change trainers'. But he stuck with it."

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: "Overachievement means that you've worked more than anybody else, you've got every drop out of your life and career.

"I knew the dream was over [when he fractured his skull]. The heart to come back from that injury was incredible.

"He schooled Darleys Perez. It was given a draw, a horrific decision. The rematch was spectacular, Crolla stopped Perez with a body shot to become world champion.

"I thought it can't go any further. He stopped Ismael Barroso who had beaten Kevin Mitchell in one of the best atmospheres I've seen.

"He went to LA and boxed Vasiliy Lomachenko. The career of Crolla is a great success story of British boxing for one of the nicest people you will ever meet.

"Crolla is the guy you want living next door, you want as your mate."