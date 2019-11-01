Derek Chisora could potentially receive a WBO title fight against Oleksandr Usyk, says Eddie Hearn

Derek Chisora could potentially receive a WBO title fight against pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The British heavyweight stopped David Price last weekend to stay in contention for a big-name fight and Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn says he can deliver a clash with Usyk, the current WBO mandatory challenger.

Andy Ruiz Jr's WBO, IBF and WBA belts are at stake against Anthony Joshua on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, but the WBO belt could become vacant in the aftermath of the rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Hearn told Sky Sports: "I think the Usyk fight is there. It's a fight that they could do, potentially even for the WBO world title next year, or it's a fight that they can do in February for that mandatory position."

Joseph Parker had been set to face Chisora at The O2, only for a suspected spider bite to force his withdrawal, but manager David Higgins hopes the fight can be rescheduled for February.

"The onus is on Eddie Hearn to hopefully make it happen," Higgins told Sky Sports. "He's a busy man, he's got a lot on, but the whole world wants to see it.

"Joseph is ready and willing and just needs a date and a venue."

Hearn confirmed Parker remains a serious option for Chisora and intends to discuss options with the Londoner's manager David Haye.

"The Joseph Parker fight is ready to go," said Hearn. "Del Boy is the 'Benjamin Button' of British heavyweight boxing.

"Big fights out there for him and opportunities, and he'll be training hard.

"I owe David Haye a call. I think they are even trying to jump on the Saudi card as well. But early next year I think you'll see the return of Derek Chisora - and Usyk and Parker are the front runners."