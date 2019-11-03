Linardatou vs Taylor: 'Legend' Katie Taylor calls for super-fights in 2020

2:16 Terri Harper, Andy Lee and Paul Smith analyse Katie Taylor's world title triumph Terri Harper, Andy Lee and Paul Smith analyse Katie Taylor's world title triumph

Katie Taylor wants fights with Amanda Serrano and Cecilia Braekhus after becoming a two-weight world champion on Saturday night.

Taylor was called a "legend" by promoter Eddie Hearn after she outpointed Christina Linardatou to win the WBO super-lightweight title.

Taylor, who is still the reigning undisputed lightweight champion, said post-fight: "Making history again, breaking boundaries again. I'm a two-weight world champion but the best is yet to come.

"I can't wait for the rematch with Delfine Persoon, and the fight with Amanda Serrano.

"The Cecilia Braekhus fight is an easy one to make now."

Taylor beat Persoon to unify every major belt at lightweight in New York earlier this year.

Serrano is a seven-weight world champion who previously owned a belt at super-lightweight, the division that Taylor stepped into on Saturday night.

Braekhus is the undisputed welterweight champion (seven pounds above Taylor's new division) and Hearn said last week that a potential fight may have to be at a catchweight.

What a fighter @KatieTaylor!

5 time world champion across 2 weight classes. Wow! #Inspiration — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 2, 2019

Congrats @KatieTaylor Welcome to the 2 Division league! You earned it!!!! — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) November 2, 2019

Hearn said about the undefeated Taylor: "She is a brilliant example of how hard work, drive, determination and a dream can get you to the top.

"2020, the challenges keep coming. The undisputed championship at 140lbs, Serrano, Braekhus.

"One thing you can be assured of? She will not duck a challenge. She wants to keep testing herself.

"Katie Taylor is an absolute legend of the sport."

Sky Sports' Paul Smith said from ringside: "She boxed brilliantly. She dictated from the back foot which is difficult to do.

"She answered questions from the Delfine Persoon fight - I had wondered if it did any damage because she's not 23, she's 33, and fights will take a toll. She showed tonight that it didn't."

Andy Lee added: "Gender is irrelevant when these boxers do what they do - they are artists at work. She is an ambassador for her country. She is an icon."