KSI vs Logan Paul 2: KSI and Logan Paul settle their rivalry in tonight's massive YouTube rematch

That old boxing cliche of 'I'll let my fists do the talking' has been long forgotten amidst the mayhem as KSI and Logan Paul shouted in the ear of the sport ahead of their YouTube rematch.

The hype and showmanship which normally surrounds a high-profile fight has been ratcheted up to new levels by the social media sensations, who thrive on brash claims and outrageous antics before tonight's showdown, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Boxing fans that indulged their curiosity have been welcomed into a YouTube world where KSI and Logan Paul command the attention of millions of followers, reaching out and grabbing massive social media views with the raucous plotline to their rivalry.

Feuding fighters with a score to settle have long been the basis of boxing, but this well-worn path is not followed by YouTubers, who willingly pushed the boundaries at a press conference which lurched from brutal predictions to a squabble about Muhammad Ali and maths.

Joe Weller has been caught in the eye of a social media storm, having shared the ring with KSI last year, and admits ring skills alone are nowhere near enough in the realms of YouTube boxing.

"That's the biggest thing. You've got two personalities, really going at it, and I think that is what is selling this. You could be the best boxer in the world, but if you're not giving people a reason to care... You're not giving them a story. That's a huge thing. People are so invested in this storyline."

After defeating Weller, KSI instantly called out Paul, instigating a tirade of insults that led to their first amateur fight in Manchester last August, which was hailed as the 'biggest internet event in history'.

An entertaining brawl ended in a hotly disputed draw and they will share the ring again, this time as professionals, with both making grandiose statements about their much-improved technique.

Neither world titles nor an unbeaten record are at stake, but reputation is the most precious asset for KSI and Logan Paul, whose every uttering in the social media spectrum will be taunted by mocking memes if they suffer defeat at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The victorious YouTuber will undoubtedly breathe a sigh of relief behind closed doors once he has basked in the glow of online adoration, but the loser might have to reinvent himself following a crushing blow to their ego.

When the first bell chimes, that sage-like advice of allowing fists to talk will finally become relevant. All the pre-fight chatter will fall silent and it remains to be seen how these pro debutants will react to the harsh reality in the ring.

"The world is intrigued. Some are criticising, some are obsessed with it and I can't wait, because I have no idea what is going to happen. But what I do guarantee is a wild night and pure madness all week," said Hearn, while summarising the new phenomenon.

A must-see event or a guilty pleasure, the future of YouTuber boxing will soon be decided by KSI and Logan Paul.

