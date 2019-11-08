KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Shannon Briggs and Viddal Riley involved in off-camera ruckus after weigh-in

4:58 The two YouTube stars hit the scales The two YouTube stars hit the scales

Shannon Briggs scuffled with rival trainer Viddal Riley on Friday as things turned sour after the KSI and Logan Paul weigh-in.

Sky customers: Buy Logan Paul vs KSI 2

Non Sky customers: Buy Logan Paul vs KSI 2

The two YouTube stars were both inside the cruiserweight limit ahead of their six-round professional fight at the Staples Center, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and oozed confidence in-front of a packed crowd in Los Angeles.

BEEF BLOWS UP! 🥩💥@IsitRIL had to be restrained after @TheCannonBriggs threw a punch at today's weigh-in for #KSILoganPaul2



👉 Book to watch the fight here: https://t.co/VRyaSNKnjb pic.twitter.com/xI2RbMjJwU — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 8, 2019

But things suddenly took a turn for the worse when their two teams clashed away from the stage, with both Briggs and Riley seeming to throw punches before being separated.

Former world champion Badou Jack, who has been in camp with KSI, was there trying to calm the situation, but soon after a chat with 'The Cannon', things escalated beyond his control.

💥 BRIGGS' BEEF! 💥



Shannon Briggs was not in a good mood tonight. Here he is gripping up Badou Jack's manager 👇



👉 Book to watch the fight here: https://t.co/VRyaSNsLUB pic.twitter.com/RhOzZa8Lkf — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 8, 2019

More than five security guards eventually managed to restrain an incensed Riley, trainer of the British YouTube sensation, bringing an end to the melee.

The two headline attractions, KSI and Logan Paul, were nowhere to be seen as things boiled over and will no doubt be fully focused on what is rapidly becoming a win-at-all-costs high-stakes clash.

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from midnight. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.