Kash Ali hopes to clear up any controversy in David Price rematch

Kash Ali is still keen to face David Price again

Kash Ali hopes to clear up any controversy in a rematch with David Price, as he prepares to return from a ban following an infamous fight with the Liverpudlian.

The Birmingham heavyweight faces Artur Kubiak later this month after serving a six-month ban for biting Price in a disqualification defeat in March.

Ali wants to start a new chapter in his career, having teamed up with promoter Dennis Hobson and trainer Richard Towers, and believes a second fight with Price would give him the chance for redemption.

"David Price knows me, to be honest, that behaviour doesn't indicate who I am," Ali told Sky Sports.

Ali was disqualified for biting Price at The Echo Arena

"I'm confident whenever I go in the ring, but especially that fight.

"David Price was good, I don't think he can get any better than when I fought him. He had a good performance with Dave Allen, but with me, I know there were many things that could have been better.

"I'm 100 per cent confident [about beating Price], but that is not the be all and end all. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen, and I'll go a different route and continue my journey."

Price suffered a fourth stoppage loss to Derek Chisora earlier this month after stepping in as a late replacement, and this result did not surprise Ali, who would aim to inflict a similar outcome.

"When I fought him, he had a full 12 weeks, he was in shape, but with Chisora, he just came in short notice and wasn't in the best of shape. I expected nothing less, to be honest," he said.

"You never know, maybe a rematch next year. If you look at the fight, it was pretty much even but if anything, the last round when the incident happened, I believe that was my best round.

"There's a question mark there. David Price knows he didn't beat me, I beat myself. He's had a good win with Dave Allen and then he just got beat by Chisora, so maybe me and him can get it on next year at some point. It would be a big fight."